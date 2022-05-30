"Tim Duncan had a similar relationship with Pop and it set the same tone", "The Bulls version was very crazy" - Redditors discuss Steph Curry's incredible selfless style of play as Dubs reach another NBA Finals

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in the NBA Finals once again. It has led to Redditors discussing how his selfless style of play helped the Warriors, similar to what has happened elsewhere.

Since Steve Kerr took over the Golden State Warriors, the team has become one of the great NBA dynasties. In their sixth NBA Finals in eight years, the current core is looking to win a fourth NBA championship.

Two of the most critical aspects of the Golden State Warriors' fantastic run have been Steve Kerr's coaching and the unselfish style of play from Steph Curry. These factors have helped the two mesh well together.

NBA Redditors took the opportunity to highlight the team's success and compare it to the success of the San Antonio Spurs dynasty that Kerr played for alongside Tim Duncan and Coach Greg "Pop" Popovich.

"Tim Duncan had a similar relationship with Pop and it set the same tone."

Steve Kerr has been quick to credit Coach Pop for developing the Warriors coach as a man, a player, and a coach.

congratulates his mentor, Gregg Popovich, on becoming the all-time winningest coach in NBA history. “You are just an amazing coach and an amazing man.” @SteveKerr congratulates his mentor, Gregg Popovich, on becoming the all-time winningest coach in NBA history. “You are just an amazing coach and an amazing man.”@SteveKerr congratulates his mentor, Gregg Popovich, on becoming the all-time winningest coach in NBA history. https://t.co/1XlHNJ2fDJ

Coach Pop's influence on Steve Kerr and Steph Curry's willingness to take a Tim Duncan-like approach helped create what the Golden State Warriors are now.

Still, the Warriors are only the most successful recreation/improvement on the Spurs formula, as teams like the Chicago Bulls have tried the same to crazier effects, according to Reddit.

"The Bulls version was very crazy. The immediate change the following season was really impressive.

When the Chicago Bulls tried to recreate the Spurs dynasty with another former Coach Pop assistant, they did not have the same result as the Warriors or Spurs because they did not have the same pieces.

Steph Curry and Steve Kerr, working together, have made the Golden State Warriors what they are today.

Steph Curry's unselfishness and Steve Kerr's coaching have the Golden State Warriors in another NBA Finals.

Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry embrace.

While some Redditors took time to talk about other teams in the discussion thread, many took time to give the current Golden State Warriors their flowers.

During the 2022 NBA Finals run for the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole emerged, and Curry played a significant part in his emergence.

The current Warriors roster is playing at their best, but the big three have been the core for the entire dynasty.

Steve Kerr's mentality has been a massive part of keeping Curry and the rest of the Warriors at their peak.

With the combination of Steve Kerr and Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors will aim to add another championship and cement themselves as the two of the greatest of all time.

