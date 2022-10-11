“They got Jordan, well, they had Kevin Durant, but we had Kobe” – Dwyane Wade finds it unfathomable to compare ‘The Redeem Team’ and ‘The Dream Team’, believes both teams had unique talents

The Redeem Team went undefeated in the Olympics en route to a gold medal with a roster of some of the best players on Earth. Given that, fans have wondered whether it was the greatest team in the history of USA Basketball. Speaking to Complex, Dwyane Wade, who was on that squad, said:

"It depends on matchups. It depends on who gets hot. It depends on a lot of things. So when you’re talking about some of the greatest teams that’s ever assembled, anybody can beat anybody.

"It’s just the fact that, if we talking about one game, everybody like, 'Oh, well, this is why we will win.' They got (Michael) Jordan. Well, they had Kevin Durant, but we had Kobe."

Netflix released its "The Redeem Team" documentary, which focused on the 2008 United States men's Olympic basketball team, last week. The team was assembled in the wake of the United States placing third in the 2004 Olympics. On the heels of the loss, the USA Basketball sought out the best of the best, starting with then-Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

After bringing on Krzyzewski, the program tapped Kobe Bryant to be the captain. Known as one of the league's fiercest competitors, Bryant's reputation as a leader was just the thing a struggling program needed. With the dynamic leadership duo of Krzyzewski and Bryant, the team was moving in the right direction.

Unsurprisingly, much of the Redeem Team documentary focuses on Kobe Bryant's involvement on the team's quest to win gold. In the team's 2004 Olympic appearance, Bryant wasn't a part of the team (but Wade was). When Bryant joined the Redeem Team, he brought his signature intensity to the team.

Kobe Bryant on the Redeem Team – the ultimate competitor?

When NBA stars joined the Redeem Team, they couldn't have imagined the intensity Kobe Bryant brought to the team. In a trailer for the documentary, teammates LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade recalled Bryant's ferocity. In the team's first game, they matched up with Spain, where the Lakers star's close friend, Pau Gasol, played.

Prior to the game's start, Bryant proclaimed that he knew the first play Spain would run. When Pau Gasol went to set a screen, Bryant was ready. The NBA champion ran directly through his Lakers teammate's chest, knocking him to the floor and sending a message. The moment helped set the tone for the entire team, helping propel it to a gold medal.

The documentary has received rave reviews from fans, who have been yearning for more basketball-related documentaries since "The Last Dance."

