Reed Sheppard had a forgettable night even though the Houston Rockets ended up on the winning side with a blowout 125-104 win over the LA Clippers at the Toyota Center on Friday (Nov. 15). The rookie ended with zero points, two assists and one steal as he came off the bench to log just over 11 minutes.

Sheppard failed to get going in the first half as he had just two steals and went 0-5 from the field and 0-4 from beyond the arc. There were no opportunities from the charity stripe in his 11:34 minutes on the floor. He ended with +/- despite the Rockets' win.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3PT FT Reed Sheppard 0 0 2 1 0 0-5 0-4 0-0

The Rockets were led by Jabari Smith Jr. with 28 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Fred VanVleet recorded a DD2 with 18 points and 11 assists. Center Alperen Sengun had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Six Rockets ended in double-figures as they dominated LA.

James Harden led the Clippers with 21 points while Kris Dunn and Kevin Porter Jr. had 13 and 15 points, respectively.

Reed Sheppard's time on the floor has been minimizing his impact on scoring

Reed Sheppard has not had a ton of time on the floor in his rookie season. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 draft has averaged just over 11.9 minutes per game. In addition to being regarded as one of the more lethal sharpshooters, he also came in with solid court awareness and playmaking as added skills as a guard.

However, he has not seen significant minutes, coming off as a bit of a headscratcher. He demonstrated his skillsets in the Summer League to be pegged as an automatic choice for NBA Rookie of the Year. Many speculated that Sheppard would play 15+ minutes per game early into the season with hopes that the role would expand if he showed just as much promise.

At the time of writing, Sheppard is averaging 3.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks on 42.9% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Up next, Reed Sheppard and the Rockets head to the East to take on the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. They return for a three-game homestand after that against the Indiana Pacers, and a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers. It remains to be seen if the rookie gets more minutes in the upcoming slate of games.

