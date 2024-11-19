Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Rockets rookie fare against Bucks? (Nov. 18) 

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets visited the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Heading into the matchup, Sheppard came from his most efficient game yet. Going up against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, the Rockets rookie put up 12 points, three blocks, two rebounds and one assist. His all-around efforts helped support Houston's dominant 143-107 victory over Chicago.

However, heading into Monday's game, Sheppard was nowhere to be found. Out of the first two quarters, he only played for 4:46 minutes and didn't contribute to his team. He missed all three of his shot attempts and only secured one rebound.

Fred VanVleet tried everything in his power to keep the Rockets on top, however, the Bucks found their stride in the first half and secured a 57-45 lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Come the third quarter, Reed Sheppard still didn’t check in the game. However, Fred VanVleet made things happen for the Houston Rockets as they nearly completed a comeback and only trailed by three, 83-80.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ultimately, the Milwaukee Bucks came out on top with a nail-biting 101-100 victory. VanVleet, Jalen Green, and Alperen Sengun did their best to try and pull off an upset victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. As for the Rockets rookie, he never came back to the game after getting benched in the first half.

Here's a closer look at Reed Sheppard's stats from the game:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Reed Sheppard 0 1 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0

Rockets vs Bucks recap: Reed Sheppard couldn’t follow up on previous performance against Chicago

The Houston Rockets faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Heading into the game, the Rockets had all momentum by their side as they came from a five-game winning streak. Unfortunately, the Bucks, who have been struggling since the start of the season, put and end to Houston’s streak as they came up with a 101-100 victory at home.

Taking over for Milwaukee was Brook Lopez, who had a solid double-double performance. Lopez put up 27 points and 10 rebounds. The big man was also solid on defensive as he added four blocks and three steals. It was an all around effort for Lopez on Monday.

Two other Bucks players put up double-double performances. These were none other than the All-Star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Lillard, on the other hand, put up 18 points, 10 assists and four rebounds.

Fred VanVleet’s 26-point outing nearly secured the Houston Rockets’ sixth consecutive win. Winning Monday’s game could’ve improved their record to 11 wins, tying with the OKC Thunder (11-3).

Looking at the Rockets’ schedule, they’ll next take on the Indiana Pacers. Based on how the team has played so far, it’s possible they could get back on the column and prove why they don’t need certified star players to win games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback