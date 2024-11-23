Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Rockets rookie fare against Donovan Clingan and Trail Blazers? (Nov. 22)

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets hosted his draft mate Donovan Clingan's team on Friday. Sheppard's search for minutes continued as the rookie didn't get any significant playing time again. In the first half of the matchup, Sheppard played only five minutes.

The sharpshooter had one attempt from long range, which he made. Sheppard was a +/- +13 in the opening 24 minutes as the Rockets took a 65-45 lead entering halftime. He didn't have a rebound or an assist.

Jalen Green's 17-point burst boosted the Rockets' massive lead. Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun also scored in double digits.

