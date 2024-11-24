Reed Sheppard stats tonight: How did Rockets rookie fare against Trail Blazers? (Nov. 23)

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. It's their second consecutive game against each other. Sheppard only played 16 minutes in their previous match. While the Rockets rookie barely provided any support on offense, his defense helped the team secure a 116-88 victory over Portland. He put up three points, three steals and two blocks.

In their back-to-back game, Sheppard was a no-show in the first quarter. Leading the Rockets in the opening period was Jalen Green. He tried to keep the game within reach after putting up five points. However, Green struggled to get all those points in the opening quarter as he went two for nine shot attempts.

In the second quarter, Reed Sheppard checked in and immediately provided some much-needed help on offense. The Rockets rookie knocked down a couple of long-distance bombs. Houston managed to cut the Blazers' lead down to two with a 52-50 first-half finish.

Reed Sheppard was then missing in the third quarter as the coaches decided to bench the rookie for the entire period. Keeping the Rockets alive against the Portland Trail Blazers were Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. They all stepped up on offense to keep the game within reach with the Blazers having only a 2-point lead.

Ultimately, the Blazers came out on top 104-98. Portland completed their revenge against Houston after losing to them in their previous matchup. Reed Sheppard came back in the fourth quarter but only player a couple of minutes. He didn’t do much as he missed the only shot attempt he made in the period.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Reed Sheppard 8 0 0 0 0 3-6 2-4 0-0

Rockets vs Trail Blazers recap: Alperen Sengun couldn’t carry Reed Sheppard and Houston to their second straight win against Portland

The Houston Rockets took on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night with home court advantage. Looking at the matchup, the Rockets should’ve had the edge over the Blazers considering how they won their previous encounter, plus them being third in the Western Conference at the moment. Unfortunately for the Rockets, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Jerami Grant became a hindrance to H-Town.

Trying to keep the Rockets alive on Saturday was Aleperen Sengun. The center put up 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Consistently helping Sengun on offense was Amen Thompson, who added 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard tried to support his team when he popped off for eight point in the second quarter. Sheppard hit a couple of three-point shots and one basket inside the paint. Sadly, the momentum he built in the second period didn’t carry on to the second half.

