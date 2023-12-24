"Ref is definitely a Bron fan": Warriors fans appalled as Steph Curry issues a questionable 'flopping tech'

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The Dubs cruised to a 126-106 win, their fifth straight victory since snapping a three-game losing streak. Curry had another big night in leading the Warriors to the finish line.

Early in the fourth quarter, Curry was called for a play that the Chase Center crowd didn’t like. Golden State’s point guard decisively cut under the basket leaving Blazers forward Jerami Grant behind. “Chef Curry” went for a reverse layup with Grant desperately trying to catch up to him.

Curry fell forward after making the shot before running back to play defense. The referee later called a technical foul on him. Fans quickly reacted to the questionable call:

“that ref is definitely a bron fan.”

The NBA has been going after players who sell calls by flopping. Several have already been called for technical fouls this season for the infraction. Curry’s layup, though, didn’t look like he tried to trick the referee to call a foul on Jerami Grant. The point guard’s sudden stop and jump nearly forced Grant to collide with him.

Steph Curry finished the night with 27 points, three rebounds and two assists. He shot 11-18 but hit just 2-7 three-pointers. Klay Thompson came up big as well, tallying 28 points, on 11-16 shots, including 6-10 from behind the arc. The “Splash Brothers” combined for 22 points in the third quarter to give the Golden State Warriors a 12-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors kept their foot on the gas at the start of the final period. Golden State’s rookies, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski, combined to put an even bigger distance between themselves and the Blazers. Jackson-Davis’ two dunks and a triple by Podziemski upped their lead to 96-79.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be looking to extend their winning streak on Christmas Day against the Denver Nuggets

After beating the Portland Trail Blazers, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will travel to Mile High City to face the Denver Nuggets. The Dubs lost to the Nuggets 108-105 on Nov. 9 and will be looking to even the season series.

Denver is also on a roll. Nikola Jokic and crew have won seven of their last eight games including a current four-game winning run. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, who battled injuries for most of the season, have seemingly found their groove. The Nuggets are arguably playing their best basketball of the season.

The first battle between the two teams was a close one. Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic both played well. This could be another seesaw battle that basketball fans should not miss out on.