"Refs were Lebron lovers!"- Warriors fans are fuming as Lakers attempt 23 more free throws in Game 1

LeBron James and the LA Lakers took a 1-0 series lead in their conference semis matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Lakers relied on the free throw disparity to script a 117-112 win in Game 1. That offset the Warriors out-shooting them 21-6 from deep.

LA played excellent defense and allowed the Warriors only six trips to the foul line while making 29 free throw attempts. Darvin Ham's team outscored the Warriors 54-28 in the paint and attacked the lanes consistently through the night after failing to convert shots from 3-point range.

They made only one shot from deep in the first half, with the other six coming in the second half. However, Warriors fans online were infuriated at the officials looking at the free throw disparity.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Refs were Lebron lovers! Soft calls for Lakers"

--- @bhart_brian @SportsCenter Refs were Lebron lovers! Soft calls for Lakers @SportsCenter Refs were Lebron lovers! Soft calls for Lakers

More reactions followed:

Nik Riehle @NikRiehle @SportsCenter Anyone who tells me the refs didn’t run that game, doesn’t watch basketball @SportsCenter Anyone who tells me the refs didn’t run that game, doesn’t watch basketball

Nik Riehle @NikRiehle @SportsCenter How many flop calls did the Lakers get? How many touch fouls? Seriously @SportsCenter How many flop calls did the Lakers get? How many touch fouls? Seriously

Zac burner account @volswarriors @SportsCenter Refs helping the lakers to another Mickey Mouse ring, sad to see @SportsCenter Refs helping the lakers to another Mickey Mouse ring, sad to see

Kyle Stevens @sks_51 @SportsCenter Lakers shooting 23 more FT’s than the Warriors tells you all you need to know about this one. @SportsCenter Lakers shooting 23 more FT’s than the Warriors tells you all you need to know about this one.

Son of Earth @24k_sungold @Lakers Referees dominating and fixing for Lakers. NBA might as well gift the trophy to Lakers. Third class officiating. Even worse commentary. Wiggins 2 point earlier was foul on Reaves. Lots of sketchy pro-Lakers calls. Atrocious🤮🤮🤮…Warriors are playing against 5+ 3 Refs. @Lakers Referees dominating and fixing for Lakers. NBA might as well gift the trophy to Lakers. Third class officiating. Even worse commentary. Wiggins 2 point earlier was foul on Reaves. Lots of sketchy pro-Lakers calls. Atrocious🤮🤮🤮…Warriors are playing against 5+ 3 Refs.

MiamiHurricanesOnTop305 @itsheatseason30 @Xanthos24 They wasn’t hacking like that stop it if anyone was hacking it’s the lakers and the refs ain’t calling shit @Xanthos24 They wasn’t hacking like that stop it if anyone was hacking it’s the lakers and the refs ain’t calling shit

King Stompers✊🏾👟 🏀🌉(0-0)  @_b0y1da_ The warriors are driving plenty. They just aren’t getting any calls



The lakers are getting hella touch fouls



This is how we end up with the score we have The warriors are driving plenty. They just aren’t getting any calls The lakers are getting hella touch fouls This is how we end up with the score we have

CC @sheslaydaily @EstWhatever Refs giving the lakers an insane whistle, even for role players, it’s crazy @EstWhatever Refs giving the lakers an insane whistle, even for role players, it’s crazy

🛷 @TrolledByPG

- Curry struggled

- Refs vs Warriors

- LeNigga is washed



Lakers barely won, Warriors in 6 - AD fake shooting game- Curry struggled- Refs vs Warriors- LeNigga is washedLakers barely won, Warriors in 6 - AD fake shooting game- Curry struggled- Refs vs Warriors- LeNigga is washedLakers barely won, Warriors in 6😭 https://t.co/Z5bZI07n7n

Sasha @samosacooker The refs explaining that they didn’t rig the game in favor of the lakers

The refs explaining that they didn’t rig the game in favor of the lakershttps://t.co/MzKjaUL9JU

LW @LW6949 @GoIdenState @warriors @OfficialNBARefs The refs and Adam silver made their decision in January that the lakers will win the finals @GoIdenState @warriors @OfficialNBARefs The refs and Adam silver made their decision in January that the lakers will win the finals

Anthony Davis' monster effort puts LA Lakers on top in Game 1 against Golden State Warriors

The LA Lakers needed Anthony Davis to step up to have a shot at beating the defending champions in Game 1, and that's what the veteran superstar did. Davis started the game hot, carrying the team's struggling offense in the first quarter.

LA opened the game trailing 2-10, but Davis kept them afloat as they finished the opening 12 minutes cutting the Dubs' lead to two. Davis had 14 points by then on 7-of-8 shooting. He continued his strong effort throughout the night on both ends, tallying 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

AD's presence in the paint limited the Warriors from scoring at the rim. He altered their shots and forced tough looks on them, which was decisive, especially against Steph Curry. Jarred Vanderbilt and Dennis Schroder gave the two-time MVP a hard time on the perimeter, and Davis capitalized on that with his help defense.

LA managed to limit the latter to 41.7% shooting for 27 points. Curry made six threes on the night, which accounted for most of his scoring production. Meanwhile, the rest of Golden State's players, who had at least nine attempts, also shot 46% or less. Their 3-point shooting bailed them out in this contest.

The Purple and Gold also received significant contributions from LeBron James (22 points and 11 rebounds), D'Angelo Russell (19 points) and Dennis Schroder (19 points) on offense, while the whole team stepped up defensively.

Poll : 0 votes