The Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Portland Trail Blazers in a back-and-forth battle on Wednesday that went into overtime. The Cavaliers ultimately won the game 133-129 to maintain and further establish their hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome put together an outstanding performance as he finished with 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals off the bench in the Cavaliers' win. It was not an easy outcome as Jerome felt the Cavs were also facing an additional opponent alongside the Trail Blazers in the officiating crew.

Jerome made his opinion known about the way the game was officiated with respect to his team in a post-game interview, which included some name-dropping:

"I thought the refs were really bad tonight. Especially Natalie (Sago)... That said, you just gotta keep playing and that's what we did."

Regardless, the Cavaliers were victorious and will look to keep their hot streak going when they travel to take on the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 8 PM EST.

Former University of Virginia teammates combine for 57 points to lead Cavaliers' 18-point comeback

The Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers without all-star Donovan Mitchell, who was named out for rest. Trailing by 18 points with one minute and 16 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Cavaliers rallied to score 40 points in the fourth quarter, pushing the game into overtime. Cleveland would go on to secure a victory in overtime by a margin of four points, finishing the game with a score of 133-129.

Former University of Virginia and current Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter combined for 57 points in the game, with Jerome scoring 25 and Hunter scoring 32, including a dagger 3 with 30 seconds left by Hunter, to lead the current Eastern Conference no. 1 seed to victory:

The Cavaliers lead the NBA with a 50-10 record and just secured their 10th straight victory. A big reason for their success this season is the free-agent signing of Ty Jerome and the trade-deadline acquisition of De'Andre Hunter.

With the two former Virginia Cavaliers now dominating in Cleveland colors, the sky is the limit for the Cavs as they look to make a deep playoff push this spring.

