The Houston Rockets got the best of the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday to even up their first-round series 1-1. Ime Udoka's team dominated from the jump. The Rockets never trailed and led by as many as 20 points en route to a 109-94 win.

However, there was a key stretch where the Warriors tried to make a late-game run. Down 12 with roughly seven minutes left, Alperen Sengun beat Draymond Green on a jump ball at halfcourt.

Sengun secured the ball and passed it to Jalen Green, who was standing several feet behind the half-court line, but there was no whistle.

Several fans joked about how the referees missed an obvious call, especially at a crucial time.

"The refs had the rockets ML no other explanation for the piss poor officiating, a fan tweeted.

"I don’t understand how literally all 3 refs missed this call lmao," one fan said.

"Ref is quite literally looking at the half court line as the pass is being made. How do you not call this," another fan wrote.

"If you ask warrior fans, they have never lost only been on the bad end of refereeing lmao they never lost, undefeated," a fan said.

However, others were livid at the officials.

"Yeah. The announcers caught that, too. The refs? They weren't catching anything tonight," one fan wrote.

"The refereeing in that game was so bad. 60+ years experience and they make basic mistakes all night," another fan commented.

While Golden State did not lose the game because of that call, it could've swung momentum in its favor at a crucial juncture.

Steve Kerr calls out Houston Rockets fans over profane chant

It was a tough night for the Warriors as they lost Jimmy Butler just seven minutes into the game after he sustained a pelvic injury while trying to secure a rebound.

The home crowd also went at Draymond Green with some "F*** you Draymond" chants, and Steve Kerr wasn't having it.

After the game, the legendary coach ripped Rockets fans for their profane chant.

"It's not ideal when a crowd is chanting 'F*** you Draymond,'" Kerr said to reporters. " ... I would prefer if fans could use a little more discretion and remember that the guy has kids. Maybe I'm old school. I'm all for the fans cheering for their team and if they want to yell at the opponents, great, but I just think 'F*** you' is a little (too) much."

This series has been an old-school matchup between two tough teams, and chances are that this will be the tone of the remainder of the series.

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More

