"REFS SCREW LEBRON ON HIS BIRTHDAY": Lakers fans distraught after LeBron James' game-tying 3 gets overturned

LeBron James and the LA Lakers were engaged in a thrilling battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Minnesota walked away with a heart-thumping 108-106 win but not before a controversial call late in the game. “King James” was right in the middle of the play and the ensuing decision that will unquestionably go viral.

Timberwolves guard Mike Conley missed a three-pointer with 8.1 seconds left in the game with Minnesota clinging to a 107-104. Anthony Davis quickly grabbed the rebound before passing the ball to a streaking James. The four-time MVP slowed down before hitting what would have been a game-tying three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in the game.

Referee Tony Brothers, after reviewing the play, decided that James’ foot was on the line so the Lakers got two instead of three points. The hostile crowd at the Target Center lustily cheered for the Timberwolves while James and his teammates heatedly argued for their case.

Fans on Twitter/X reacted to the controversial sequence:

“THE REFS SCREW LEBRON ON HIS BIRTHDAY!!!!”

Based on replays, there was space between the line and LeBron James’ sneakers. But when he went up to shoot the ball, a part of his shoe seemed to have touched the line.

In the following possession, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards was fouled by Jarred Vanderbilt. “Ant-Man” made 1-2 free throws to bring the score to 108-106. The LA Lakers had one last shot to tie or win the game as there were still 1.4 seconds left.

LeBron James received the ball down the left block but was unable to put up a shot before the final buzzer sounded. There seemed to be contact as he attempted the shot but no foul was called.

James had this to say about the controversial decision by the referees (via Dave McMenamin):

“What’s the point of having replay if even the replay gets it wrong?”

The loss dropped the LA Lakers’ record to 17-15. They are also 0-2 in the season series against the Minnesota Timberwolves who improved their win-loss mark to 23-7.

LeBron James remains elite at 39 years old

LeBron James just turned 39 years old today. He played on Saturday like he was one of the youngest players on the court. The 21-year veteran often had more energy and a sense of urgency against players more than 10 years younger than him.

The NBA’s all-time leader in points made his impact starting the second half. Anthony Davis’ first-half explosion allowed him to play second fiddle. As the game wore on, though, James showed that Father Time hadn’t won yet.

James methodically orchestrated the team’s offense alongside Austin Reaves. He also did his share in guarding Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards. The grizzled veteran had his imprint on both ends of the floor. It was just unfortunate that he couldn’t get the win on his birthday.

The LA Lakers lost but there is no mistaking just how great LeBron James still is. He may be 39 years old but he still has plenty left in the tank.