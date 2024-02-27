"Regardless of how I feel": Ben Simmons pledges his allegiance to Nets' failing cause this season

When with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons was widely recognized as one of the most promising players in the league. However, after several injuries, his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has not been at its best. Despite some setbacks and regular season struggles, Simmons is confident he can contribute to his team's success.

During the Brooklyn Nets' 111-86 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Simmons put up four points (2-of-2 shooting), six rebounds and three assists in his 14 minutes. He spoke to reporters after the game about his well-being.

"I'm alright," Simmons said, as per ClutchPoints' Erik Slater. "I mean, I'm gonna give this team everything I got, regardless of how I feel."

His back injury has sidelined him for numerous games this season, coupled with some knee injuries. But Simmons looks to be on the right track with 15 games played. Moreover, he averages 6.1 points (58.1% shooting), 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Compared to when he played alongside Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons continues to work his way back into his former self.

The Nets are in 11th place (22-35 record) in the Eastern Conference. Their victory against the Memphis Grizzlies was a welcome sight after losing three straight ball games.

Ben Simmons talked about the ongoing battle with injuries

After the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-103 on Feb. 10, Ben Simmons spoke about his injuries throughout his NBA career.

"Feeling better," Simmons said, via BasketNews. "It takes time. It's one of those things where it's just up and down each day. But I'm just staying with it. The storm doesn't last forever."

"I'm gonna get back to where I was. So, just staying on it. And each day is a day to get better."

In that game, Simmons put up 13 points (6-of-7 shooting), five assists and three rebounds. With each game, the three-time NBA All-Star becomes more comfortable on the court while building some much-needed chemistry with his teammates.