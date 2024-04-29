Reggie Jackson latest injury update: Nuggets guard’s availability for NBA Playoffs 2024 explored.

Reggie Jackson is questionable with an ankle injury for Game 5 of the first-round playoffs on Monday. Jackson’s Denver Nuggets will take on the LA Lakers at home with a 3-1 series lead. The Nuggets will attempt to close out the Lakers and advance to the second round with a win. The game will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET and air on TNT.

The Nuggets may have bigger problems than Reggie Jackson’s injured ankle. Star point guard Jamal Murray is also listed as questionable with a calf strain. This marks a downgrade in his status, as no one expected Murray to miss Game 5.

If Murray is out, the Nuggets will have to adjust their style. They still have the unstoppable force that is Nikola Jokic and can run the offense through him. No Murray means no deadly Denver pick-and-roll, which could give the Lakers a chance in this one.

It seems Murray is still expected to play as the game line has not moved and Denver is favored by -7.5 points. His status will need to be monitored as the contest approaches.

The Nuggets have played without Murray before in the 2024-25 season. Denver was 13-10 when Murray was missing from the lineup. However, the Nuggets have had multiple playoff runs ended early due to injuries to Murray in the past.

The Lakers are dealing with their own injuries. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on the injury report, but both are probable and will play. Jarred Vanderbilt was upgraded to questionable but is still not expected to suit up. Lakers forward Cam Reddish remains out as well, which hurts the Lakers' depth.

Despite facing a 3-1 deficit, the Lakers have had a lot of good moments in the first-round playoffs. The Lakers have led for 136.5 of the 192 minutes in this series.

LA came close to winning Game 2 in Denver before Murray broke Lakers fans’ hearts with a buzzer beater. The Lakers will need a strong fourth-quarter close to extend their season.

How have Denver Nuggets faired without Reggie Jackson?

The Denver Nuggets have not had much experience without Reggie Jackson this season. He has played in all 82 regular-season games and all four playoff matchups this year.

However, his role has diminished a bit during the postseason, as Jackson is averaging 8.5 minutes per game and played just nine minutes in Game 4 before leaving with an ankle injury. He has not played more than 10 minutes in a matchup in this series.

Reggie Jackson is averaging just 2.0 points and 1.5 assists against the Lakers. The Nuggets will not be missing much if Jackson is unavailable. The biggest problem will be not having Jackson to fill in for Murray if the star point guard does not play or is limited by his calf strain.

