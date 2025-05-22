“Reggie lost the series” - Pacers fans discuss the better choke celebration between Tyrese Haliburton and Reggie Miller

Tyrese Haliburton recreated Reggie Miller's iconic choke celebration during Game 1 of the Indiana Pacers' Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Haliburton did the celebration after a buzzer-beater shot sent the game to overtime, as the Pacers came back from a 15-point deficit in the final five minutes.

Reacting to the celebration, NBA fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss who did it better between Reggie Miller and Tyrese Haliburton.

The argument in favor of Haliburton was that Miller lost the 1994 ECF series against the Knicks in seven games after he did the choke celebration in Game 5 to put the Pacers up 3-2.

"Reggie lost the series he did his in. If Haliburton goes to the Finals, his is automatically better," a fan tweeted.

"If IND wins the series, Halliburton. If they lose, they both have combined to forever make this celebration a jinx for the Pacers…" a fan tweeted.

Apart from being the first one to do it, the argument in favor of Reggie Miller was that Haliburton's shot didn't win the game, sending it to overtime instead as his toe touched the three-point line.

Miller had dropped 25 points in the fourth quarter of that 1994 ECF matchup to help the Pacers bounce back to victory.

"The authentic one obviously," a fan tweeted.

"not even hating but the pacers didnt win FROM hali's shot.... he even said the celi didnt work LOL," a fan tweeted.

"reggie's was way colder since they won from the shot." a fan tweeted.

Others shared that while Miller had the more iconic celebration, what Haliburton and Co. pulled off in their matchup was more impressive.

"Reggie’s is iconic but haliburtons is crazy since the Knicks choked a 17 point in five mins," a fan tweeted.

Reggie Miller was in Madison Square Garden and was commentating on the game for TNT. When Tyrese Haliburton pulled off the choke celebration after the game-tying shot, Miller was seemingly stunned, similar to the rest of the arena, and just laughed.

Tyrese Haliburton regrets Reggie Miller's choke celebration

When Tyrese Haliburton did the choke celebration, he thought he had won the game. In the on-court interview after their 138-135 OT win, Haliburton spoke to TNT about the choke sign.

"Everybody's been wanting me to do it," Haliburton said. "I was going to hold it for the right time. It felt appropriate. And then, you know, it went to overtime."

Later, in the post-game press conference, the star guard reiterated that he would have saved the celebration had he known his shot was not a 3-pointer.

"If I knew it was a 2, I would not have done it," he told reporters. "I might have wasted it."

Tyrese Haliburton concluded the game with 31 points, 11 assists, four rebounds and a steal. After stealing the home-court advantage from the New York Knicks, the Pacers will look to replicate their success on the road in Game 2 on Friday.

