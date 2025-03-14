Reggie Miller calls out Lakers $1,177,206 big for lack of impact as Bucks hand LA third loss on the bounce

TNT’s Reggie Miller and Brian Anderson covered the LA Lakers’ showdown on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The commentators watched LA stick close to the home team in the first half before wilting in the next two quarters. Milwaukee grabbed a stranglehold of the game by dominating the third period 31-19.

Ad

In one play in the third frame, Miller blasted Lakers backup big man Alex Len. The Indiana Pacers legend had this to say after a late Len defensive switch allowed Brook Lopez to hit an open 3-pointer.

“Len, he’s not guarding anyone, he’s not scoring, he’s not rebounding. Go small,” Miller remarked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA entered the game without starting center Jaxson Hayes, who is dealing with a knee contusion. With Trey Jemison out, the Lakers started Alex Len, who they signed off the buyout market for a one-year, $1.1 million deal. Len finished the game with two points, three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes.

The former Sacramento Kings center struggled to contain whoever JJ Redick asked him to guard. Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 46 points to emphasize Milwaukee’s frontline dominance.

Ad

The LA Lakers frontline is saddled with injuries

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick has limited options in his frontline. With Hayes out, he only has Alex Len and Christian Koloko on the roster. Backup center Maxi Kleber underwent surgery on his right foot but is not expected to return until the playoffs.

Redick often uses power forwards to handle frontcourt duties, but LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (knee) are also out. James will also miss Friday’s showdown against the Denver Nuggets. Like the four-time MVP, the Japanese star is considered day-to-day. Until both are cleared to play, Redick can’t count on them to help the team.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

GM Rob Pelinka had multiple options in the buyout market but opted to get Len, who reportedly wanted to go to Indiana. Bismack Biyombo, a veteran big man the team checked on before signing Len, is flourishing in San Antonio. If Len continues to struggle, JJ Redick might have to consider giving Christian Koloko, who is on a two-way contract, more minutes.

Redick can’t wait for his centers and forwards to return healthy to compete better in the jostling for playoff positioning in the West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback