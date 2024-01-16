“Regular season GOAT vs consistent MVP”: Fans react hilariously on Twitter ahead of Joel Embiid vs Nikola Jokic showdown

When it comes to dominant big men in the NBA today, the obvious standouts are Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Both stars have already won MVP awards for their prowess and consistency.

Their teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets, are scheduled for a head-to-head matchup at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

The Nuggets will be at the 76ers' Fargo Center in Philadelphia. This will be the team's first meeting this season with the two superstar big men at the center of it all. Given that Jokic and Embiid are MVP candidates, this matchup is a must-watch for NBA fans.

Speaking of the fans, they tweeted out some hilarious reactions on the matter.

This season, Sixers star Joel Embiid has already missed 10 games due to injuries, which has caused some fans to be weary of this anticipated head-to-head meeting.

Embiid has missed a regular season matchup against Nikola Jokic before. On March 27, the 76ers big man was not available against the Denver Nuggets due to a sore right calf. It was a disappointing moment for NBA fans who were eagerly looking forward to the game as both were neck-and-neck in the MVP race.

Former 76ers coach Doc Rivers talked about the difference between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic

On an episode of Showtime Basketball's "KG Certified," former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers had some interesting comments regarding the difference between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

"(Jokic) just does everything," Rivers said. "Joel is the best scorer. Joel is the only guy who can stop Joel from scoring. You can't stop ... he can do everything. But the Joker, man. He just makes everybody better. He runs their whole offense. Just throw him the ball."

Comparing NBA stars is tricky to do, considering the numerous factors one has to consider. Scoring is important, but winning basketball games doesn't stop there. Defense also plays a key role in a team's success as well as building chemistry and camaraderie.

Additionally, the path toward success must also be led by a team's leader. In that context, Rivers gave some of the edge to the Nuggets big man due to the numerous ways he affects winning. Jokic's winning plays go beyond just simply putting the ball in the hole.

Be that as it may, opinions matter, and Doc Rivers' comments may not be universal. However, it does paint an interesting picture of what a former NBA coach saw between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

