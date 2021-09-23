Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic talks about his love for horses during Denver Nuggets media availability 

Nikola Jokic is a peculiar individual, this is common knowledge, but during the Denver Nuggets media availability earlier today, Jokic gave us yet another comedic soundbite.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Nikola Jokic on his horses: "I like the smell of them. The best feeling ever is when you feed them. The sound of them eating in the stable is the best sound you can ever hear. It's just something that I think just a horseman can feel." Nikola Jokic on his horses: "I like the smell of them. The best feeling ever is when you feed them. The sound of them eating in the stable is the best sound you can ever hear. It's just something that I think just a horseman can feel."

Nikola Jokic calls himself a horseman, not like pestilence or famine, but rather rebounding and passing. According to the reigning MVP, his love of horses stems from the sound of them eating in the stable, and he also noted that he likes the smell?

During the media availability, Jokic also touched upon his views on the celebrity lifestyle, with DNVR's Harrison Wind reporting that Jokic didn't find the attention particularly pleasing.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Nikola Jokic: "It's not really fun being a celebrity, I think." Nikola Jokic: "It's not really fun being a celebrity, I think."

Well, as the reigning MVP of the NBA, Nikola Jokic will be learning how to deal with celebrity life the hard way - maybe that's why he enjoys life's simpler pleasure down by the stables.

This isn't the first time Nikola Jokic has shown his funny side; just last season, the Denver Nuggets talisman had media members chuckling when discussing why he was so patient on the offensive end of the floor.

“I’m patient because I cannot really run fast,” he said. “That’s my only option.” - Denver Post, Mike Singer

Jokic has become somewhat of a meme-worthy interview in recent years, and has also gone viral for his hilarious relationship with Luka Doncic.

NuggLove.com compiled some of Jokic's best (worst?) jokes, and some of them are pure gold:

“How do you organize a party in space?” “You planet early.”

“how do fish get high?” ... “Sea weed.”

Perhaps the nickname of "The Joker" is more apt than first thought. But despite the comedic value of the Denver Nuggets big man's admission of his love of horses, he was being dead serious.

Nikola Jokic isn't the only NBA player to admit to a fondess of random animals. Just last year, Steven Adams spoke about his worm farms in an interview for Dime Uproxx, telling reporter Katie Heindl:

“Bought some worms the other day, some compost worms. I also got a microscope so I can check out all the little bugs in the soil and whatnot. Just real nerdy stuff.”

It's true, NBA players are people too, and like the rest of us, they have unique interests and hobbies. Nikola Jokic loves horses, that part is understandable, they're a majestic animal with a fair level of intelligence, the funny part is that he refers to himself as a horseman.

But for now, we at Sportskeeda will leave you with this wholesome video of Jokic and Doncic on a bus ride.

