Reigning NFL OPOY Justin Jefferson spotted wearing $1,498 bomber jacket at Lakers vs Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the LA Lakers on Thursday night in a star-studded encounter. Although LeBron James has been ruled out due to a foot injury, there’s no shortage of fan favorites. Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis are all available to play.

Off the court, the star power is also nothing to sneeze at. Two of those in attendance were Minnesota Vikings players Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.

Jefferson, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, had a white $1,498 bomber jacket. His oversized jacket is based on the iconography of the casino culture in Sin City. Graphic tonal artwork is embroidered at the top to make it glitter.

The Vikings’ next game, which will be against the Detroit Lions, will be in Minnesota so some of their players can watch NBA games. Jefferson and Osbron are likely hoping their presence will help spur the Timberwolves to a win over the LA Lakers.

With Justin Jefferson courtside, Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to hold off LA Lakers

Justin Jefferson will have surely appreciated the end-to-end action between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Neither team has been able to pull away from the other throughout the match. The host team, however, has a 106-99 lead with still 5:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Davis has been carrying LA without LeBron James. "AD" now has 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have combined for 36 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Justin Jefferson’s team has been led by Anthony Edwards with 26 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. “Ant-Man” has been clutch for the Minnesota all season. Jefferson will be hoping the All-Star guard will continue to step up when the team needs him most.

Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns have done their part as well. They have combined for 33 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals.

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings are in the thick of their preparation for the game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. A win by the Timberwolves tonight versus the Lakers may add a little more pep to their step when they resume their workouts.