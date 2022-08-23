"Remember what happened to Magic Johnson after the 1984 Finals" - Bill Simmons wants 3x All-Star to work harder in offseason following Celtics' loss to Warriors in NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics will be out to finish the job in the 2022-23 season after coming up short in the NBA Finals. After one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent memory, the Celtics found themselves two wins from another championship.

The Golden State Warriors, however, won in six games after trailing 2-1. It was a disappointing result for the Celtics organization, and especially for young forward Jayson Tatum. After putting together an impressive playoff run to get to the finals, Tatum struggled on the biggest stage.

On "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Simmons said he wished that Tatum was "a little more upset" about how the NBA Finals played out:

"If you're the Celtics and you're the Good Ship Lollipop right now, it's going great. You're this young team. Everyone's got great contracts. Everybody likes each other. It came damn close. Do I wish Jayson Tatum was a little more upset about how the finals played out? How bad he was? Yeah, I do. I gotta be honest.

"Remember what happened to Magic Johnson after the 1984 Finals, just being in exile. Just being Rocky IV in the mountains, just like, 'I gotta get back. I'm so humiliated.'"

After an impressive offseason, Boston is returning as one of the league's deepest teams with a versatile roster.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have unfinished business

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum

It wasn't the finish that young star Jayson Tatum wanted, but Boston will be back in the mix for the 2022-23 season. Boston has an impressive roster with depth that looks to build off last year's momentum. Plus, the team added veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari this summer.

Everything will fall to Tatum for the upcoming season. After showing strong signs of development throughout the playoffs, Tatum struggled against the Golden State Warriors. Still just 24, Tatum can take another step forward in his development and become one of the league's elite players.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport "I played with somewhat of a fracture for two months" 🤯



Jayson Tatum opens up about playing through an undisclosed injury during the playoffs in live interview with Taylor Rooks in B/R app "I played with somewhat of a fracture for two months" 🤯Jayson Tatum opens up about playing through an undisclosed injury during the playoffs in live interview with Taylor Rooks in B/R app https://t.co/kt7xZCV36W

In last year's NBA Finals, Tatum averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 36.7%, including 45.5% from three-point range. Those figures contrast with his season marks: 26.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 4.4 apg while shooting 45.3%, including 35.3% from long range.

Tatum, the No. 3 pick in 2017 out of Duke, has been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein