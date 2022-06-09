"Reminds me of that Dave Chappelle joke 'I’m sorry officer, I didn’t know I couldn’t do that'" - Fans reminisce about Golden State Warriors fan's "LeBron how does it feel to be a pu**y a** b**ch?" remarks back in 2016 Finals after Game 3

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Boston Celtics, 100-116, on Wednesday. The Warriors are now down 2-1 in the NBA Finals. Game 4 will be played on Friday in Boston.

Following Klay Thompson's comments after the game last night, the controversial video of a Warriors fan cursing out LeBron James in 2016 re-emerged. The fan shouted at LeBron as he exited the basketball court, stating:

"LeBron, how does it feel to be a pu**y a** b**ch?"

Klay's comments about Boston Celtics fans shouting and cursing at Draymond Green looked even worse after many such instances were pointed out on Twitter.

r/NBA reacted to the video:

While most would agree that the fan acted completely against acceptable fan conduct, some users found the interaction funny.

LeBron James' comeback in 2016 is still the only stain on the Warriors dynasty

The best regular season performance should have been topped off with the NBA championship.

In an interview with Draymond Green, Curry was asked if he would trade the 2017 and 2018 championships if it meant winning the 2016 title. He responded:

"I don't even know how to answer that question. I would say no, but I think for the rest of our life I'll still be able to laugh at '16, which is fine.

"It's fine. It's always going to be that awkward, like, acknowledgement of an amazing regular season and the finals run but yeah, I'd say no but I'm glad I don't take myself too seriously because goddamn that was hard."

The Golden State Warriors' 73-9 regular-season is the best record in NBA history.

However, the only thing that stained that record was the fact that they were part of another historical event. They became the first team to lose an NBA Finals after being up three games to one.

Stephen Curry's comments about trading the 2017 and 2018 championships came with a taste of skepticism. The 2017 and 2018 seasons are largely perceived to be the Kevin Durant seasons rather than the Golden State Warriors' second and third championship seasons.

LeBron James' comeback will go down in the history books as one of the best feats achieved by an athlete. It is perhaps the best of his four NBA titles.

