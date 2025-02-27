"Reminds me of like a Giannis lite": College hoops fans react to Duke commit Cameron Boozer's possibility of becoming the best NCAAB player

NBA scout Jonathan Givony posted a series of videos of Cameron Boozer on Thursday, suggesting that the future Duke freshman can become the No. 1 pick in 2026. Fans were quick to jump in the comments section and praise Boozer's potential to soar in the NBA in the future.

Check out their reactions to the post below.

"Imagine him and Coop together next year at Duke," one fan wrote.

"Honestly reminds me of like a Giannis lite - obviously not as long but his jumper is a little more developed and he plays very similar," another fan commented.

"He actually has a case for best highschool player ever in terms of achievements," another fan wrote.

Screenshots via Instagram

"Bro is literally bored with high school. Anthony Davis meets JT," one fan commented.

"Super polished and if the jumper continues to develop Duke is going to produce another elite forward in the NBA," another wrote.

"Best player in the class! Moves like a professional on and off the court. Future 10x all star," another fan commented.

You can follow the conversation about Cameron Boozer in the original post below.

Cameron Boozer could become the best player in college basketball

Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9 forward who committed to Duke with his twin brother Cayden in October, was picked third in ESPN's first 2026 NBA mock draft, released on Wednesday.

Even though two players were ranked ahead of him, draft expert Jonathan Givony believes the Christopher Columbus High School standout has the potential to dominate next season.

"(Cameron) Boozer has a strong case as the No. 1 pick in 2026," Givony wrote on X. "Most college coaches would pick him to win a game tonight ... No one should be surprised if he emerges as the best player in college basketball next season."

This would be great news for Duke fans, as they will likely see the back of Cooper Flagg at the end of this season. The Boozer twins, plus two other five-star forwards, Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia, could keep the Duke flag flying high going into next season.

