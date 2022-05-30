“Reminds me so much of 2007 Cavaliers” - NBA Insider compares Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks situation to LeBron James’ 2007 Cavaliers team

ESPN's Brian Windhorst compared Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks' current situation to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007. Both teams had superstars that have single-handedly led them to successful runs in the postseason. However, they needed another All-Star caliber player to get to the next level: winning a championship.

Here's what Windhorst said on 'The Hoop Collective' podcast regarding this:

"Reminds me so much of 2007 Cavaliers. It was incredible they got to those Finals, it was very clear they were not the same caliber as the champion Spurs, and they spent the next three years scrambling, trying to find that big piece to add next to LeBron."

Windhorst continued:

"They tried Ben Wallace, they tried Shaquille O'Neal, they tried Antoine Jamison, they tried Delonte West, they tried Mo Williams. They tried to get Amar'e Stoudemire, they tried to get other players like that. They just could never do it because it was really hard."

The Dallas Mavericks have two options: they could either surround Luka Doncic with highly effective role players or add another superstar to their ranks. They have been linked to the likes of Zach LaVine and Rudy Gobert of late. It won't be surprising to see them choose to make minor tweaks to their roster and return to the Conference Finals next season.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are positioned well for the future

The Dallas Mavericks have turned into a Western Conference powerhouse again. They have arguably the best under 25 player in the NBA in the form of Luka Doncic, a potential candidate to become the face of the league for years to come.

Despite having no All-Star caliber player alongside him since his NBA debut four years ago, the Slovenian guard has led the Mavs to three playoff appearances.

Luka Doncic almost single-handedly led the team to series wins against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's LA Clippers in 2020 and 2021. He won his first series this year against the Jazz and proceeded to lead Dallas to their first Conference Finals appearance since their championship win in 2011.

The Dallas Mavericks made brilliant moves last offseason that were vital in their run to the Conference Finals. They have added players like Reggie Bullock and Spencer Dinwiddie to their ranks, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson have improved their level of play significantly.

Meanwhile, Jason Kidd has had a remarkable first year in Dallas as the head coach. His coaching has helped the team improve defensively, an area they have struggled to do well in over the last two years. It won't be surprising to see the Mavs elevate to a championship-level status if they make minor tweaks to their roster or add another All-Star in the upcoming offseason.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar