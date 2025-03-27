"Reminds me of a pass I made" - Magic Johnson lauds Nikola Jokic's elite passing for his ridiculous no-look assist against Bucks

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson is widely regarded as the best point guard in the history of the league. It’s not every day that a player of his era gives compliments to a player of this era, but Johnson made an exception for that.

Johnson gave Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic his flowers after he made one of the most amazing passes of the season in a moment that went viral immediately. Johnson tweeted his thoughts on Thursday:

“Reminds me of a pass I made back in the day against Utah. The Joker’s passing and ability to score anywhere on the basketball court makes him the best player in the NBA along with Giannis!”

Nikola Jokic broke the internet with a no-look, out-of-the-box pass he made when the Denver Nuggets faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

The three-time MVP has been a revelation, from being a second-round pick, one of the greatest NBA draft steals, to leading the Nuggets to their first championship in 2023.

His season averages include a triple-double of 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game. He’s led the Nuggets (46-28) as they occupy the No. 3 seed in the hotly contested Western Conference standings.

Magic Johnson reflects on 1979 NCAA Championship game amid 46th anniversary

Magic Johnson, in a tweet on Wednesday, reflected on a pivotal moment in his career, the 1979 NCAA championship game. Johnson marked the 46th anniversary of one of the greatest games in college basketball history, when he led Michigan State to a victory over Larry Bird and Indiana State.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson accept the Lifetime Achievement Awards onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports) - Source: Getty

“Who would’ve thought that two kids from the Midwest would put the Madness in March and play in the most watched college basketball game ever with 35.1 million viewers? I can’t believe it’s already been 46 years since the big game against my arch rival Larry Bird!” Johnson tweeted.

Johnson and Bird went on to both have Hall of Fame careers. Johnson won five NBA championships with the Lakers, and Bird captured three titles with the Boston Celtics.

