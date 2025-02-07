"RENT FREE" - Charles Barkley faces Lakers fans' mockery for incessant takes on LeBron James and Co.

The Los Angeles Lakers clinched a 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors, but not without a late-game scare. Stephen Curry and co. nearly erased a 26-point deficit, threatening to snatch the win from the Purple & Gold. Charles Barkley reiterated his disdain for the Lakers by emphasizing how close his ideal outcome had been.

"That was so close to my dream finish: for the Lakers to lose," Barkley remarked.

Late in the fourth quarter, Steve Kerr’s squad was down by just five points, keeping their chances of a comeback alive. However, in the final 2:15 minutes, LeBron James and Austin Reaves took charge of the Lakers' offense, combining for 9 of the team’s last 11 points to secure the victory.

As the Lakers narrowly escape defeat, fans are taking shots at Charles Barkley, mocking the Inside the NBA analyst for his unfair criticism of the team. Many are claiming the Lakers occupy his mind "rent-free," pointing out that despite his well-known dislike for the franchise, he can't seem to stop talking about them.

“bro keeps on hating on the lakers for no reason, we’re so good we’re living in his head RENT FREE,” @ghxstxdlol wrote.

“He always hating,” @slagger96 wrote.

“He’s so jealous of Bron…sad,” another user accused Chuck.

“He’s such a hater He can hold that L,” @Dipoooo11 celebrated the Lakers win.

Livid fans even attacked Barkley’s legacy as a former NBA player, criticizing him for having 0 NBA titles in his trophy cabinet.

“Loser... heʻs got no rings,” @Lakerswin2025 wrote.

“Brian scalabrini has more rings than him btw,” another user joked.

Lakers Nation's frustration is understandable. Charles Barkley’s comments clearly reflect his personal bias and disdain for the team. While he may have been joking about LeBron and co.’s failure to maintain the 26-point lead, more objective analysis and praise for the win would have been expected.

Charles Barkley reveals why he "hates" the Los Angeles Lakers

Charles Barkley is widely beloved across the NBA community for his analysis on Inside the NBA. However, his constant criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers has made him a less popular figure among their fanbase in the recent past.

In January, he explained the reasoning behind his strong stance, accusing the organization of lacking accountability for its failures. Instead of taking responsibility, Barkley believes the Lakers consistently look for scapegoats.

“Why I hate the Lakers? It's always somebody else's fault. Remember three years ago? It was Russell Westbrook's fault, then it was Frank Vogel's fault, then it was D'Angelo Russell's fault, then it was Darvin Ham's fault... You don't always blame other people for your shortcomings,” Barkley said (timestamp 3:15).

JJ Redick’s squad has been on fire recently, winning 10 of their last 12 games and surging up the Western Conference standings. If they maintain this level of play - especially with Luka Doncic’s inevitable debut - the Lakers could find themselves finishing the regular season with an even higher seed.

