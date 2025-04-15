Report: Bradley Beal warned ex Suns coach Mike Budenholzer over major “disrespect”

In two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal has now gone through two head coaches. Amid news of the latest firing in the NBA, it appears the All-Star guard might have been part of the disconnect with Mike Budenholzer.

Ad

Years removed from winning a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, Budenholzer was dismissed as coach after just one season. He found himself with a trio of All-Star-level players in Phoenix, but they ended up failing to make the postseason.

Since reports emerged of Budenholzer's firing, more developments have started to trickle out, one of which involves Bradley Beal. Upon his arrival in Phoenix, the longtime coach explained to him what he envisioned his role on the team to be. Budenholzer wanted Beal to embrace a role similar to what Jrue Holiday did for the Bucks when they won a title.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the midst of this report making it's way around social media, more insiders were able to add to it. Bradley Beal did not take kindly to this remark, and allegedly sounded off on Budenholzer for telling him to play like somebody else.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Beal told Bud "Don't ever disrespect me like that. Don't ever tell me to play like another player"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 31-year-old just wrapped his second season in Phoenix, and it had no shortage of drama. There was him being in trade rumors for the better part of two months, being benched by Budenholzer for a brief stretch, and now this. Based on this reporting, it's evident Beal and Budenholzer didn't see eye-to-eye behind the scenes.

Beal continued to struggle to stay in the lineup consistently, appearing in 53 games for a second straight season. When on the floor, he averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More