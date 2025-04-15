Report: Bradley Beal warned ex Suns coach Mike Budenholzer over major “disrespect”

In two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal has now gone through two head coaches. Amid news of the latest firing in the NBA, it appears the All-Star guard might have been part of the disconnect with Mike Budenholzer.
Years removed from winning a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, Budenholzer was dismissed as coach after just one season. He found himself with a trio of All-Star-level players in Phoenix, but they ended up failing to make the postseason.
Since reports emerged of Budenholzer's firing, more developments have started to trickle out, one of which involves Bradley Beal. Upon his arrival in Phoenix, the longtime coach explained to him what he envisioned his role on the team to be. Budenholzer wanted Beal to embrace a role similar to what Jrue Holiday did for the Bucks when they won a title.
In the midst of this report making it's way around social media, more insiders were able to add to it. Bradley Beal did not take kindly to this remark, and allegedly sounded off on Budenholzer for telling him to play like somebody else.
Beal told Bud "Don't ever disrespect me like that. Don't ever tell me to play like another player"
The 31-year-old just wrapped his second season in Phoenix, and it had no shortage of drama. There was him being in trade rumors for the better part of two months, being benched by Budenholzer for a brief stretch, and now this. Based on this reporting, it's evident Beal and Budenholzer didn't see eye-to-eye behind the scenes.
Beal continued to struggle to stay in the lineup consistently, appearing in 53 games for a second straight season. When on the floor, he averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
