Report of Bronny James’ enhanced role with Lakers next season ignites fan chatter: "11 seed if they try it"

Bronny James didn’t have a great rookie season for the LA Lakers in 2024-25. While he was always seen as a project for the future, the criticism didn’t stop because of his relation with LeBron James.

Bronny spent most of the season in the G-League and only played 27 games for the Lakers. He averaged just 2.3 points, 0.8 assists and 0.7 blocks in 6.7 minutes per game. Those aren’t impressive numbers by any margin.

However, according to an anonymous NBA executive, he is expected to be a “regular” in the Lakers rotation for the upcoming season.

The report wasn’t met very kindly by Lakers fans as they took to the comments section to troll Bronny James.

Jimmy Darmòdy @@Eje0lomoSkeendy 11 seed if they try it

MimiLife @@MsJacksonlol Oh Lord let Circus begin

[email protected] @@APCEngineer I can’t wait too start laughing hard again it must be an April’s fool joke in June.

While most fans were outright sarcastic and took it upon themselves to troll the youngster, a few fans believed Bronny showed enough development in his first year to deserve a bigger role.

Beloved Bone @@BelovedBone AS HE SHOULD BE 🔥🔥🔥

nathanjr @@n4thanjr Good he showed flashes of greatness when he got mins last season

DMJones @@lawprofjones This is real break for him. He has some big shoes to fill !

Irrespective of how fans feel, Lakers coach JJ Redick constantly reminded fans that Bronny wasn't expected to have immediate impact and needed to focus on developing his game as a rookie. With the coach's backing and an offseason ahead, there's no reason why Bronny cannot have a breakout season in 2025-26.

What did the executive say about Bronny James?

According to a report by Athlon Sports, an anonymous Western Conference executive spoke about Bronny James’ future with the LA Lakers for the upcoming season. The exec said, via Lakers Daily:

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that’s their plan. I know the guy gets a lot of grief because of who his dad is, but we’ve seen a lot of tape on (Bronny) and the fact is, he was a lot better player in April than he was in October, and definitely in July.”

While it might be questionable if James had made enough improvement by the end of the season to warrant a regular spot in the rotation, there’s no denying that he was a far better player in comparison to when he started.

The anonymous executive emphasized James’ development over the year and how he defended the perimeter and shot 3-pointers. If James can continue to play at a similar level, the exec believes the sophomore guard will be a “regular” for “10, 15 minutes a night because the team is going to feel like they can trust him.”

