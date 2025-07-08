Reporter hilariously trolls Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers after VJ Edgecombe misses Summer League game: "Already a Sixer"

VJ Edgecombe is fitting right in with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to one Philly reporter, after the rookie was ruled out with an injury. Edgecombe missed the Sixers' second Salt Lake City Summer League game against the OKC Thunder due to a thumb contusion.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Crossing Broad's Kyle Pagan joked that Edgecombe is already an embodiment of being a Sixer. The Bahamian star didn't suit up for Philly in their 89-78 loss to the Thunder. He was coming off a 28-point performance in his Summer League debut.

"He's already a Sixer," Pagan tweeted.

The Philadelphia 76ers were plagued with injuries last season, especially to their three best players in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Embiid played just 19 games due to a left knee injury, which eventually required arthroscopic surgery.

Maxey was able to suit up for 52 games, suffering a hamstring injury early in the season before eventually getting ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a finger strain in April.

As for George, his first season in Philadelphia was a forgettable one. It didn't start on the right track, suffering a knee sprain in the preseason. He would struggle with inconsistencies in 41 games and was eventually shut down in March because of knee and adductor issues.

Due to these injuries, the Sixers barely put together a good team every night. They finished the season with 24-58, which was the fifth-worst record in the NBA. Luck was on their side in the NBA lottery, getting the number three pick and drafting VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor.

Edgecombe showed why it was worth it in his Summer League debut, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks. He does need to work on his 3-point shooting, but he was solid overall, especially in the midrange.

Injury update on VJ Edgecombe

Injury update on VJ Edgecombe. (Photo: IMAGN)

According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, VJ Edgecombe was scratched from the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup for Monday's game because of a thumb contusion. It naturally worried Sixers fans, who are probably traumatized by what happened to their team last season.

However, Jones brought some good news along with the injury status. The Sixers don't consider the issue serious, and Edgecombe sitting out was a precaution. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Philly concludes the Salt Lake City Summer League on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. They get three days of rest before the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas begins on July 10.

