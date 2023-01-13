Reports: $500k bounty put on former NBA player Enes Freedom's head by Turkey

Veteran center Enes Freedom has a $500,000 bounty on him from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government. Freedom revealed that he learned about the bounty to the New York Post about a week ago. The controversial player has openly defamed Turkey for human rights abuses under the current government.

Here's what the former Boston Celtics backup center told the New York Post about the bounty on his head:

"Before the bounty, Turkish intelligence were after the people on the list, but now everyone is after them because they want the money."

Freedom hasn't hesitated to take bold steps in calling out the Turkish government during his time as an NBA player. Freedom has called Erdogan a "dictator," stepped on his photo at a protest and called him the "Hitler of the century." While talking about the Turkish government's actions towards him, the former Trail Blazers player said:

“Because of my platform, whenever I say something, it goes everywhere and the Turkish government hates that. They’re really sick of it, and they said ‘enough is enough’ and are doing whatever they can to shut me up.”

He is now Turkey's most-wanted terrorist. Enes Freedom joins the bounty list alongside real terrorists, activists and journalists who have used their platforms to speak out against Erdogan's government.

"I’m speaking out because I am not the only one on that list. “There are so many journalists, so many activists, and so many athletes, but they aren’t as well-known as me. They are way easier targets — and they’re alone out there."

Enes Freedom is currently residing in Washington DC. He claimed to have been protected 24/7.

Enes Freedom reveals he is looking to sue the NBA

Along with Turkey, Enes Freedom has also used his platform to speak against China for human rights violations. He called out Nike, one of the NBA's biggest sponsors and their most prominent athlete, LeBron James. Freedom protested heavily about the situation last season. He now finds himself out of the league.

Freedom believes the NBA blackballed him because of his protests against China, a market the league has targeted for commercial purposes. Freedom said he is waiting for the right time to sue the NBA because of this.

