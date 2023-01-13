Reports: Bojan Bogdanović and Nerlens Noel involved in potential trade to LA Lakers

As the LA Lakers look to improve their roster, they've set their eyes on making a deal with the Detroit Pistons. According to reports, the Lakers are looking to bring in size and shooting, leading them to discuss a trade for Nerlens Noel and Bojan Bogdanovic.

The 2022-23 season has been difficult for the Lakers (19-23), who are tied for 12th in the Western Conference. Their goal this season appears to have changed, and they will try to qualify for a play-in spot.

How will this trade affect the LA Lakers?

With Bogdanovic, the team will add another veteran presence and shooting, which is what they need right now. His shooting will improve their quest to space the floor, making it easier for LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to run the offense. The 33-year-old shooter is averaging 21.2 points while knocking down 42.2% of his shots from beyond the arc.

The addition of Nerlens Noel will be huge for Anthony Davis. Noel's defense is still top-notch, which could mean that Davis might play the power forward position again. The 28-year-old big man isn't producing much on the offensive end, but his defensive skills bring a lot to the table.

There have been no further updates about this potential trade, but it seems like the Lakers are willing to make something happen this time. As the Feb. 9 trade deadline slowly approaches, Los Angeles could be a team to watch.

