Reports: Charlotte Hornets allow Miles Bridges’ qualifiying offer expire amidst domestic violence investigation

In light of the controversial issues surrounding Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, the franchise is rumored to have let his qualifying offer expire. With Bridges facing felony charges, the forward may also see himself out of the league.

After a breakout season with the Charlotte Hornets last year, Miles Bridges was considered one of the most improved players in the league. His pairing with Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was built up as a new star duo to usher in a new era for the team.

On the verge of his contract extension in the offseason, Bridges found himself in a lot of trouble after being arrested right before free agency opened. After news of the 24-year-old being arrested for domestic violence charges was made public, Bridges could potentially be convicted and face up to 12 years in prison.

Miles Bridges was unable to join the Charlotte Hornets for their preseason opener against the Boston Celtics. While in wait for news regarding his preliminary hearing, the forward also received more news regarding his contract situation with Charlotte.

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania on The Rally:

"The Hornets and Miles Bridges have allowed his $7.9 million qualifying offer to expire, sources tell me. They had a deadline on Saturday to see whether they would allow that qualifying offer to expire or look to extend it as late as March 1st.

"So all this really does is take the qualifying offer of $7.9 million, which was always unlikely to get signed, off the table. He's a guy that is awaiting hearing for a felony domestic violence case. So there is no update as far as his return to the Hornets or his return to the basketball court."

Given that the qualifying offer is unlikely to be signed in the first place, Bridges can afford to see the deal expire. However, given the gravity of his situation, the forward can't be assured of an extension coming his way.

Updates on Miles Bridges' domestic violence case

Miles Bridges walks off the court after a Charlotte Hornets game

Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly beating his girlfriend. When Bridges fled the scene, he turned himself in a day after the incident when the police showed up at his house.

As the matter proceeded, Bridges has reportedly pled not guilty to three counts of felony. These involve one count of domestic abuse and two counts of child abuse.

In this regard, the forward is still awaiting a preliminary hearing, which could dictate whether he goes to trial or not. If found guilty of all charges, as mentioned before, Bridges could face up to 12 years in prison.

Miles Bridges will be back in Los Angeles County Court today for the continuation of his preliminary hearing, following his indictment on three counts of felony domestic violence. Queen City Control Room @QueenCityCtrlRm The case against #Hornets F Miles Bridges has again been continued, this time until September 29 - 2 days after training camp begins. This all but guarantees MB will miss time while the legal proceedings against him play out. twitter.com/NickCarboniWCN… The case against #Hornets F Miles Bridges has again been continued, this time until September 29 - 2 days after training camp begins. This all but guarantees MB will miss time while the legal proceedings against him play out. twitter.com/NickCarboniWCN… Following up:Miles Bridges will be back in Los Angeles County Court today for the continuation of his preliminary hearing, following his indictment on three counts of felony domestic violence. twitter.com/QueenCityCtrlR… Following up: Miles Bridges will be back in Los Angeles County Court today for the continuation of his preliminary hearing, following his indictment on three counts of felony domestic violence. twitter.com/QueenCityCtrlR…

Given the nature of the situation, Miles Bridges may have a difficult time finding his place back in the league. With Bridges expected to a sign a multi-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, the 24-year old will probably find himself out of a job in the coming days.

Additionally, should he somehow find himself back in the team, he is likely to face heavy punishment for his actions from the NBA itself.

