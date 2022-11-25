Reports: DeMarcus Cousins has received offers from teams in Taiwan basketball league

DeMarcus Cousins is not currently playing NBA basketball. He is one of the available free agents that could make an impact if signed by an NBA team. Although he is not as explosive as he once was, Cousins still has a solid skill set for a big man and could provide some toughness for an organization in the interior.

Cousins was a dominant NBA center who was on his way to a potential Hall of Famer career until a torn Achilles tendon in the 2018 season derailed his career. He then had a torn ACL that caused him to miss the 2019-20 season. He was never the same and became a journeyman reserve in the league.

It is being reported that Cousins may get another chance to play basketball, but just not in the United States. Per the Taiwan News, its is being reported that Cousins will join the T1 League in Taiwan. This could give the 6ft 10inch center a new lease on his basketball life.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Basketball teams in Taiwan are pursuing DeMarcus Cousins, per taiwannews.com.tw Basketball teams in Taiwan are pursuing DeMarcus Cousins, per taiwannews.com.tw https://t.co/JDrO9HroCY

The T1 League is where NBA veteran Dwight Howard is currently playing. Cousins won’t be the first player to extend his career by playing in another league besides the NBA. If he plays well, it may convince an NBA team to sign him. It could also allow him to finish out his career on a happy note.

Cousins last played for the Denver Nuggets during the 2021-22 season, where he averaged 8.9 ppg and 5.5 rpg over 31 games with the team. His career averages are 19.6 ppg and 10.2 rpg.

DeMarcus Cousins playing in Taiwan is nothing new: Other NBA players who played overseas

DeMarcus Cousins playing in Taiwan won’t be the first time an NBA player has continued their basketball career outside of the United States. When Stephon Marbury left the NBA, no one knew he would go on to be a basketball hero in China. Jimmer Fredette was an NBA journeyman who left in league in 2016 and played three years with the Shanghai Sharks before returning to the NBA to play for the Phoenix Suns for one season. He then returned overseas to play in Greece and then went back to Shanghai.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral NBA teams are keeping an eye on Jimmer Fredette. Averaging 37.5 PPG in China. NBA teams are keeping an eye on Jimmer Fredette. Averaging 37.5 PPG in China. https://t.co/PJ8U7jR2JZ

DeMarcus Cousins could be a player who plays the rest of his career in Taiwan or another foreign country, or he could later return to the NBA. Metta World Peace, also known as Ron Artest, played in China and Italy during the 2014 and 2015 seasons before returning to the NBA to play a second stint with the Lakers for two seasons.

DeMarcus Cousins could follow in the footsteps of some of his fellow NBA brothers and extend his career.

Poll : 0 votes