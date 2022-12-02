Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 by the NBA. The Golden State Warriors star was caught on film speaking to fan, as he stated:

"Enjoy the f**king game, shut up."

Check out the interaction below:

Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for "directing obscene language to a fan" Joe Dumars has announced.



While it is unclear what the fan said to draw the ire of the four-time NBA champion, his reputation certainly did him no favors. Despite the very light banter, the NBA released a statement Thursday, stating in part:

"Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obsence language toward a fan... The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 29 at American Airlines Center."

Check out the NBA's statement on Draymond Green's fine below:

Draymond Green fined for over $1 million throughout his career

Draymond Green has found himself suspended or fined multiple times throughout his NBA career. Generally, his fines have been the result of technical fouls, which have become synonymous with the four-time All-Star due to his passionate style of play.

In total, Green has lost out on over $1 million as the result of suspensions and fines. In addition to technical fouls, the 2016-2017 Defensive Player of the Year has been fined for obscene gestures, criticizing officials, tampering, fighting, and unnecessarily entering a fight area.

Is Draymond Green deserving of induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame?

Draymond Green has had a great career, particularly in terms of accolades. The Golden State Warriors star has been named to four All-Star teams, two All-NBA teams, and seven All-Defensive teams, while winning four championships and the 2016-2017 Defensive Player of the Year award.

From a statistical perspective, however, Green has averaged 8.7 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game, 5.5 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game, and 1.0 blocks per game. He has shot 44.5% from the field, 31.5% from three-point range, and 71.1% from the free-throw line.

Green's Hall of Fame case is interesting because, although his value may not show up in the box score, it is impossible to deny his importance to the Warriors' success. While he should certainly be a Hall of Famer, there is no guarantee that he will.

Former LA Lakers guard Michael Cooper produced a similar resume to Green, while also serving as the defensive anchor of multiple title teams. Despite retiring following the 1989-1990 season, Cooper has yet to be inducted to the Hall of Fame.

Working in Draymond's favor, however, is the era that he plays in. It is far easier for an elite defender who doesn't score often to become a star in today's NBA, and Green certainly possesses star power. Ultimately, he should find himself inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, although it remains to be seen if it will be on the first-ballot.

