Reports: Ex-San Antonio Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen drops lawsuit against Josh Primo

In the opening weeks of the season, the San Antonio Spurs made the rash decision to release guard Josh Primo. This caught many by surprise, as the team had just drafted him 12th overall a year prior.

Not long after the announcement, news emerged of what led to Josh Primo being cut. The 20-year-old was accused of exposing himself to a Spurs performance psychologist during a private session.

Following the release of Josh Primo, the performance psychologist filed a lawsuit against the team. She stated that she informed the organization of what was happening back in January, but nothing was done. After that, the Spurs decided not to renew her contract.

After the lawsuit was filed, it emerged that both parties had agreed to resolve the matter. However, new developments have come out regarding the matter. According to KSAT, the lawsuit against Primo has now been dropped.

"The woman accusing former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo has dropped the lawsuit against him in Bexar County.

"Earlier this month, former Spurs performance psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed the suit, alleging Primo exposed himself to her nine times during private sessions with him. She later agreed to settle the lawsuit she filed against the team in mid-November."

What does this new development mean for Josh Primo going forward?

With the lawsuit being dropped, it could mean that all parties involved managed to settle things on their own. Now the question becomes what will happen to Josh Primo following these steep accusations.

Before all this unfolded, Primo was still a raw young prospect in the NBA. In his first year with the San Antonio Spurs, he averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

Even though Primo had loads of potential, this incident could very well have cost him his shot in the league. While he is a free agent, it's unlikely any team will be willing to take on the baggage that comes with him now. Despite the lawsuit being dropped, there is no telling when all the full details will come out.

Things might not look great for Primo right now, but there is still a chance he can make a comeback. Once the public knows everything regarding the matter, he could get another shot later down the road.

Given the accusations against him right now, it's fair to say Primo will be fighting an extremely uphill battle when it comes to getting his professional career back.

