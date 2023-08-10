Looks like things are about to shake up in Skip Bayless' "Undisputed". According to multiple reports, former ESPN reporter and prominent journalist Rachel Nichols is set to become one of the newest panelists for the show starting on August 28.

To add a cherry on top, former football legend Richard Sherman is also set to co-anchor the show alongside the two sports analysts.

Looking at Skip Bayless' antics as a basketball analyst

Skip Bayless

In the realm of basketball analysis, only a few personalities are as polarizing and attention-grabbing as Skip Bayless. With a career spanning decades, Bayless has solidified his place in sports media through his unabashed and often controversial commentary on the NBA.

He is no stranger to stirring the pot and sparking debates. This is especially true for his opinions on LeBron James. His fiery takes and unfiltered opinions have made him a lightning rod for discussions among fans and fellow analysts alike.

Whether it's his relentless critique of players' performances, his steadfast allegiance to certain teams, or his tendency to create provocative storylines, Bayless thrives on getting people talking.

A distinguishing feature of Bayless' style is his readiness to uphold his convictions, even if they clash with prevailing opinions. This resolute confidence in his standpoint has resulted in him being recognized as a provocateur, an individual who fearlessly questions conventional norms and disrupts conventions.

While this method has cultivated a dedicated group of supporters, it has also attracted a considerable number of detractors who allege that he deliberately courts attention through contentious discussions.

Bayless' interactions with players and coaches have also contributed to his reputation. He has engaged in heated debates and public spats with notable figures in the NBA, often resulting in viral moments that dominate headlines.

These confrontations have further cemented his image as an analyst who thrives on confrontation and isn't afraid to voice his opinions, even in the face of strong opposition.

Love him or hate him, Skip Bayless' impact is undeniable. His willingness to go against the grain and his knack for creating headlines have made him a stable fixture in the sports media landscape.

It will be interesting to see how the new lineup builds a chemistry between them, and whether or not will be more of the same from Bayless' time with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

