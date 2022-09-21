Reports: Former NBA champion's wife files for divorce following "irreconcilable differences"

NBA veteran Trevor Ariza and wife Bree Anderson Ariza are headed to splitsville. The couple, who have been married since 2018, have two kids who Bree Anderson wants physical and legal custody of.

TMZ had the scoop on the looming divorce, including the reason for the upcoming split:

“According to court documents, Bree Anderson Ariza filed the documents on Tuesday, citing 'irreconcilable differences.'”

TMZ @TMZ Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. tmz.com/2022/09/20/tre… Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. tmz.com/2022/09/20/tre…

The report added:

“A date of separation for the two was listed as 'TBD' in the docs.”

Ariza’s wife is allowing him visitation rights and is also seeking financial support from the NBA champ. “Switchblade” played for the LA Lakers last season but is currently a free agent with training camp about to open soon.

He earned $2.6 million last season while playing sparingly alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Trevor Ariza tied the knot with Bree Anderson during his stint with the Houston Rockets. They were married in Los Angeles and had an incredible list of guests during the wedding.

Steven Benke @stevebenke NBA Star Trevor Ariza's Wife Files For Divorce, Wants Custody Of Their Kids - The Blast dlvr.it/SYhXVD NBA Star Trevor Ariza's Wife Files For Divorce, Wants Custody Of Their Kids - The Blast dlvr.it/SYhXVD https://t.co/BMYXvlqHS2

James Harden and Chris Paul were two of the superstars who attended the ceremony and the party. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner also made their presence felt during the event. The rapper even brought life to the wedding by performing “Goosebumps.”

NBA veteran Trevor Ariza has been involved in a legal battle before with former wife Lana Allen

Before Bree Anderson, Trevor Ariza was married to Lana Allen, who accused Ariza after the divorce of physically abusing their kid. She filed for a restraining order against the 2009 NBA champ due to alleged injuries sustained by their son due to punishment.

Allen alleged that their kid "feared" the player and that she didn't trust her former husband to take care of their son.

It was a lengthy legal battle before the decision was handed down. In 2020, the court ultimately confirmed Ariza’s innocence and stated that he was never a threat to the boy.

Bree Anderson has made no such claims against Trevor Ariza regarding their three kids.

Ariza has been playing in the NBA since 2004. His biggest claim to fame in the pro league was winning the 2009 championship with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and the LA Lakers.

