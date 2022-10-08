Reports: Former NBA player accuses LeBron James of receiving $1 billion to zip his lips over concentration camps in China

A former NBA player has accused LeBron James of receiving $1 billion from Nike to keep his mouth shut about China. Royce White claimed that's the reason why "The King" has been silent about the alleged human rights violations against the Uyghur people.

In an appearance on the "Free Game Sports" podcast, White talked about Nike silencint James by giving him $1 billion. Several human rights organizations have called out China for their treatment of the Uyghurs. Nike also allegedly has concentration camps in the country.

"LeBron James was given a billion dollars by Nike, the establishment, anti-human, neo-liberal, Marxist, globalist establishment, which is also church of LGBTQ," White said. "He was given this billion dollars to keep his mouth shut about the single greatest humanitarian crisis of our generation. That is the two million people being placed in the concentration camps in China for no other crime other than being Muslim."

He continued:

"Now, he won't speak on that. Why? Number one, it's an economic injustice that he's done to take that payoff to shut his mouth because really, he should have asked Nike for $40 billion. He should have got at least $500 million a year, if not a billion dollars a year because Nike makes $40 billion of revenue a year. He represents at least 1/40th of their commercial value and influence."

White was drafted 16th overall by the Houston Rockets in 2012. However, White only played three games in his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings in 2014. His anxiety triggered by his fear of flying prevented him from having a career in the league.

White joined the Big3 League last year where he protested against the Uyghur genocide. He began a political career earlier this year when he ran for the Republican nomination in Minnesota's fifth Congressional District. He came in second, losing to Cicely Davis.

His comments about LeBron James are just baseless claims without any actual proof. However, it's true that the LA Lakers superstar has been mum about Nike's situation in China. That's one of the reasons why he was called out by Enes Kanter Freedom last season.

Enes Freedom calls out LeBron James

LeBron James and Enes Kanter Freedom (right)

Enes Kanter Freedom famously called out LeBron James last season for staying silent about the alleged human rights violations in China. Freedom pointed out James' connection with Nike as the main reason for criticizing him. He also called out Michael Jordan and Jeremy Lin.

Freedom explained in an article with Time Magazine why he decided to become an activist. In addition to China, he has criticized countries such as Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Iran and Syria for different issues.

His advocacy might have ended his NBA career, going unsigned after getting waived by the Houston Rockets last season.

