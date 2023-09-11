Reports: Heat expected to set their sights on acquiring Kelly Oubre Jr. if they land Damian Lillard 

After a strong 2023-24 season, Kelly Oubre Jr. has struggled to find himself a new team this summer. The veteran wing is an unrestricted free agent after his deal with the Charlotte Hornets expires.

According to Marc Stein, the Miami Heat are expected to be serious contenders for the 6'7'' wing, assuming they acquire Damian Lillard via trade. However, there has reportedly been very little movement between the Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers on a potential deal.

"Multiple teams I’ve spoken to recently expect free agent swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. to ultimately land with the Miami Heat," Stein wrote. "… provided that the Heat are ultimately successful in their quest to trade for Portland’s Damian Lillard."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stein continued.

"The presumption is that Miami is likely to have a clear need on the wing if it can eventually manage the requisite trade package to pry Lillard from the Pacific Northwest after a frustratingly quiet summer on that front for the Heat. Oubre is by far the most accomplished player available on the free agent market to address such a need after he nearly cracked the top 50 in scoring last season by averaging 20.3 points per game with Charlotte."

The Hornets were riddled with injury issues last season, forcing Oubre Jr. to undertake a larger role within the offense. While that increased the free agents scoring numbers, it did have a negative effect on his efficiency. Oubre Jr. averaged 20.2 points per game on 43.1% shooting from the field and 31.9% shooting from 3-point range.

Nevertheless, those shooting numbers look better once put into context, and Oubre Jr. wouldn't have such a big green light on a contending team like Miami.

The Boston Celtics could also hold interest in Kelly Oubre Jr.

In a recent mailbag article from MassLive, Boston Celtics reporter Brian Robb noted that the Celtics could also hold an interest in acquiring Kelly Oubre Jr. However, the deal would be contingent on the wing being willing to accept a veteran minimum deal.

“The Celtics would surely take him for the minimum, but he’s likely holding out for a bigger role elsewhere for type of money,” Robb wrote. “We already saw one shoe drop in free agency with Christian Wood who was hoping a big chance opened up for him in Miami potentially after a Lillard deal. With no deal imminent there, he opted for the Lakers instead. Oubre may take a similar path but it’s a little crazy to see a guy who averaged 20 points per game last year have to settle for the minimum."

Both the Heat and the Celtics project to be contending teams next season. As such, Kelly Oubre Jr. would get the opportunity to play alongside some of the best talent in the Eastern Conference while also playing for a championship. Whichever option Oubre Jr. takes, he's upgrading his chances of immediate success.