Reports: Mac McClung to be first player ever from G League to participate in NBA dunk contest

Mac McClung has accepted an invite to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend. The Delaware Blue Coats guard will be the first G League player to ever participate in the dunk contest.

His spot is incredibly deserved, given that McClung has been hailed as one of the most athletic young players in the nation. Throughout his high school career, McClung gained widespread attention for his ridiculous dunking abilities. After putting together an incredible highlight reel in high school, McClung headed to Georgetown.

After two seasons at Georgetown and a season at Texas Tech, he wound up going undrafted in 2021 before signing with the South Bay Lakers. Over the next two years, he bounced around the league on two-way contracts.

After being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in October, he joined the Delaware Blue Coats. In the seven games played this season, McClung has averaged 17.6 points on 63.7% shooting from the field, including an impressive 41.7% shooting from behind the arc.

With his impressive scoring numbers, McClung could play his way back into the NBA if he keeps it up.

The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend will take place from February 17-19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It will be interesting to see how things play out 4,226 feet above sea level.

Below you can see some of Mac McClung's insane highlights from throughout his career. The ludicrous footage features windmill dunks, alley-oops, and plenty of posters from the 6-foot-2 guard.

Watch Mac McClung flying through the air below:

