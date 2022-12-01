Reports: Miles Bridges likely to face a significant suspension whenever he signs with a new team

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was expected to be one of the top free agents last summer. But then legal issues put Bridges' NBA future on hold.

After his contract with the Hornets expired during the offseason, Bridges became a restricted free agent. That means that the Hornets have the right to match any contract offer he would receive. But before free agency began in late June, Bridges was charged with felony domestic violence and two counts of felony child abuse earlier that month.

NBA teams waited for the legal system to play out. Bridges agreed to a plea deal on Nov. 3, pleading no context to one felony count of injuring a child's parent, according to The Associated Press. Per terms of the deal, Bridges will serve three years probation with no jail time.

It remains a difficult situation, including for NBA organizations. Some might not want to take the chance to give Bridges a lengthy contract. Bridges has the talent to be a massive addition to any team. But with the current legal issues, teams are going to do their homework before making any drastic moves.

According to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer, Bridges is most like going to have to serve a suspension even after he signs with a new team:

"There’s also the expectation that Bridges will face a significant suspension upon his return to the NBA after pleading no contest to a felony domestic violence charge stemming from an incident in Los Angeles over the summer."

Miles Bridges was coming off a career year with the Charlotte Hornets. The 24-year-old forward looked to be days away from his first big contract in the NBA.

But then off-the-court issues put a halt on his NBA career. Organizations always express caution when it comes to any legal issues with players. Teams will most likely allow the legal process to play out before reevaluating the situation.

Now that Bridges' issues have been resolved, there are going to be plenty of teams that will look into his status. While Bridges has the talent to give a boost immediately to a team, he most likely won't be able to play immediately. Bridges will have to face a suspension from the NBA, which could keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

There are plenty of teams which have been rumored to have interest in Bridges, such as the LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons.

Miles Bridges, the No. 12 pick in the 2018 draft out of Michigan State, took a serious step forward during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 49.1%.

