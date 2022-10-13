Reports: Phoenix Suns were firm on not trading Cam Johnson while pursuing Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns were reportedly in pole position to land Kevin Durant when he demanded to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. Knowing the sky-high price it would take to land Durant, Phoenix offered several players. However, they excluded Cam Johnson from the trade talks.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports said that Suns officials remained steadfast on not including Johnson in the trade. However, one source did say that they ultimately included him in the offer.

Cam Johnson's inclusion came when Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks kept playing hardball and asked for more. Eventually, nothing came out of all the talk. It became almost impossible for them to get Durant after they had to match the Indiana Pacers’ offer for Deandre Ayton.

Suns coach Monty Williams has been bullish on Cam Johnson’s showing, particularly since last season when he broke through. The third-year forward averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 46% shooting, including 42.5% from beyond the arc.

Johnson's biggest jump was in his 3-point shooting. In 2020-21, he shot 34.9%. More importantly, he proved last season that he wasn't afraid to take a shot when the Phoenix Suns needed him to be more assertive.

In some of the games where Devin Booker was sidelined, Cam Johnson made the most of his opportunities. He scored a career-high 38 points against the New York Knicks, including a buzzer-beating 30-foot shot to edge the Knicks 115-114.

The University of North Carolina product went 9 of 12 from 3-pointers, with none bigger or more dramatic than the game-winner.

Phoenix Suns are expected to give Cam Johnson the starting forward slot

When Cam Johnson was made unavailable to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant, it became clear that the Phoenix Suns had big plans for him. Phoenix moved on from starting power forward Jae Crowder, who was in the final season of his contract.

In his report, Jake Fischer added that the Suns are promoting Johnson over Crowder in the starting unit. Johnson is extension eligible, and the Suns are looking to re-sign him for four years for $72 million.

Crowder is set to earn $10.1 million next season but will likely not get an extension from the Suns. Crowder wasn't a part of the Suns' training camp or preseason games.

