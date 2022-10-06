Reports: Warriors coach is indecisive about Klay Thompson’s return for the season opener, unlikely to play upcoming preseason match

The Golden State Warriors are trying to ramp up Klay Thompson’s conditioning but are also exercising caution with the shooting guard. Thompson hasn’t played an NBA game since Game 6 of the Finals against the Boston Celtics.

During the Warriors’ two preseason games in Japan, he only appeared in the three-point shootout where he won the contest with Steph Curry. Thousands of Japanese fans were heavily anticipating the other half of the Splash Bros. to play but were disappointed.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, who extensively covers the Bay Area team, gave this update regarding Thompson’s possible future appearance:

“Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's readiness for the opener: 'We're 13 days away. My guess is he will be ready. But it's not something we can say yes or no on.' Warriors want him to play in one of the next three preseason games. Unlikely on Sunday.”

Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's readiness for opener: "We're 13 days away. My guess is he will be ready. But it's not something we can say yes or no on." Warriors want him to play in one of the next three preseason games. Unlikely on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors' next preseason game will be on Sunday against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers. It’s sort of a preview of the Warriors’ opening night match on October 19.

After the game against the Lakers, Steve Kerr’s squad will face Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Two nights later, the Warriors will host two-time and back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

If the Warriors plan to limit Klay Thompson to a single preseason game, they’ll probably allow it during their marquee matchup with the Lakers.

By his admission, “Game 6 Klay” isn’t where he wants to be physically. The “mental block” he had this summer was an issue that hindered his preparation for the upcoming season.

Klay Thompson is healthy heading into the season for the first time in a really long while. But he described his offseason struggles getting into game shape as something that he will have to eventually face:

“It’s hard to explain, it’s like a mental block in a way. I’m going to face it one day but this season was so taxing coming back, it was hard.”

Klay Thompson didn't play pickup this summer. Called it a "mental block" he will eventually get over because of torn Achilles in summer ball. But that's slowed his preseason ramp up. Called next week a "big week" as he revs back up for regular season.



Here he is explaining it

The last thing the Warriors want is for Klay Thompson to suffer another injury while playing a preseason game. They were extremely cautious with him before, which is likely going to be the case heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Golden State Warriors and Dub Nation expect a better Klay Thompson than the one that played last season

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson didn’t make his debut for the Golden State Warriors last season until January against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After two-and-a-half years away, the four-time champ was finally activated on January 9, which will be known in Warriors’ lore as “Klay Day.”

As good as Thompson played, he wasn’t his usual consistent and deadly self. He still put up 20.4 points per contest, but his efficiency dipped. “Killa Klay” wasn’t really killing it. He shot only 42.9% from the field, his lowest since sophomore year when he hit 42.2% of his attempts.

Klay Thompson will be much better next season as he did back in the 2017-18 season.

The three-point shot wasn’t as lethal as it used to be either. His 38.5% last season was the worst of his entire career. Before last season, his lowest was 40.1% in his second year in the NBA.

Now fully healthy, the Golden State Warriors expect him to play to his normal standards.

