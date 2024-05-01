Reputed Phoenix writer says Devin Booker will be actively courted by Knicks

Following the Phoenix Suns' exit from the postseason, rumors emerged about Devin Booker wanting to join the New York Knicks. Days later, an insider for the team detailed more on the situation.

The Booker/Knicks story began when Stephen A. Smith went on "First Take" and said the All-Star guard wants to be in New York. Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports added more to the story but didn't match the ESPN analyst. He said that there's interest, but it's all coming from the Knicks' side.

"But beyond that, a source from Devin Booker’s camp who’s intimately familiar with the situation told PHNX Sports that these rumors are unequivocally false," Bourguet wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"According to that source, the Knicks have been interested in Booker dating back to Leon Rose’s instatement as team president back in 2020."

In that same story, Bourguet said that the Knicks would be willing to give up anything for Devin Booker.

"He and Jalen Brunson would form an electrifying, high-scoring backcourt for one the NBA’s most pleasant surprises," he continued. "And according to a source, New York would be willing to offer almost anything to make that pairing happen."

Booker, 27, is coming off an All-Star season with the Suns. In 68 games, he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists. Despite entering the year with championship aspirations, Phoenix was swept in the first round of the playoffs by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Multiple insiders said that Devin Booker wants to join the New York Knicks

While recent reports indicate the interest is coming from the other side, multiple insiders have claimed that Devin Booker wants to join the New York Knicks. Stephen A. Smith has covered the NBA for decades now and was the first to report this on "First Take."

"Devin Booker wants to be in New York," Stephen A. said. "That's what I'm being told."

Expand Tweet

As this report quickly made rounds on social media, another insider stepped up and backed Stephen A. Wosny Lambre of The Ringer posted on X/Twitter that he has heard similar things regarding the Phoenix Suns star.

Expand Tweet

Despite all the conflicting reports, this is something that could make sense in theory.

The Suns have a lot of money tied up in three stars, and have no assets to get themselves out of the hole they're in. Meanwhile, the Knicks are loaded with draft capital and young players. They certainly have the pieces to help bail out Phoenix.

From a fit perspective, adding Devin Booker to the Knicks would turn New York into a legitimate title contender. He's an ideal complement to Jalen Brunson, and the two would make for one of the NBA's top backcourt pairings. Most importantly, both guards on a similar timeline as they are the same age.

New York has set themselves up nicely to swing a big trade when the time comes. If the Suns were to get antsy, the Knicks could put together a pretty compelling package to acquire Booker.