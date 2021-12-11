"Rest in paradise, DT! Crazy, man! 33 years young!" - LeBron James makes an emotional post remembering the late former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas

A number of sports personalities around the world have reacted to the shocking death of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. The former Denver Broncos star died Thursday at the age of 33, and the news shook up professional athletes around the world.

LA forward LeBron James was one of the prominent athletes to pay his respects to Thomas as he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message.

"Rest in peace DT!! Crazy man. 33 years young! Prayers sent to the heaven's above for his loved ones!!"

LeBron James pays his respects to Demaryius Thomas on Instagram

The photo LeBron James shared was on his Instagram account and shows himself and Demaryius Thomas exchanging greetings during the years James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thomas played 10 seasons in the NFL, spending more than eight with the Denver Broncos. The gifted wideout made four Pro Bowl teams and helped Denver to a Super Bowl title in 2016.

Thomas wasn't just known for his ability on the field but also for being a positive influence in the community. He was known for being someone who strived to achieve "everyday greatness," as Thomas would say.

After spending years playing alongside Thomas with the Broncos in Denver, Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning shared his praise for the type of human being and teammate Thomas was.

"DT was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame (caliber) player," Manning said. "That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate's charity event. ... Absolutely devastated."

It's not much of a surprise to see so many people share their stories and high praise for Thomas. It's always devastating to see anyone die at such an early stage.

Although Thomas' death is a tragedy in the sports world, it's remarkable to read about the impact he made on so many lives.

The Denver Broncos social media team also released a statement.

Denver Broncos @Broncos We are devastated and completely heartbroken.



Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. We are devastated and completely heartbroken.Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. https://t.co/0GLZIr6UP3

It was reported Thomas was found dead at his home, and preliminary reports, according to police, suggest he may have died from a medical issue.

According to Thomas' cousin, it appears Thomas had been suffering from seizures for more than a year and there's belief his death could have been from a similar condition.

Also Read Article Continues below

The sporting world has mourned the loss of the former talented receiver, and James was one of many athletes to pay his respects to Thomas and his family.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein