“Rest in paradise LEGEND!!!” - LeBron James pays his respects to late designer Virgil Abloh with a throwback picture

LeBron James and countless others, particularly NBA players, have mourned the passing of fashion icon Virgil Abloh. The four-time MVP is known to be a friend of the Off-White designer and creator. Some of James’ most sought-after shoes were made in collaboration with the 41-year old who died of cancer.

In a throwback picture of happier times, LeBron James posted a photo on Instagram featuring Virgil Abloh. James captioned the photo with:

“Rest in Paradise LEGEND!!!”

Abloh’s death is obviously something that will occupy LeBron James’ mind. Just this year, the ultra-talented designer gifted the Los Angeles Lakers superstar with one of the most coveted sneakers on the market.

LeBron James was the recipient of a specially-designed Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker. [Photo: Hypebeast]

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Yellow” was given to LeBron James in this year’s All-Star game. What makes the sneaker invaluable to sneakerheads is Abloh’s personal notifications written on it. The shoe has "LE BRON" and "BLACK LIVES MATTER" on the lateral sides.

Additional mouthwatering details include VIRGIL WAS HERE on the midsole and ABLOH on the shoe tag. These are designs that have never been featured in previous shoes designed by Louis Vuitton’s chief designer.

Virgil Abloh’s impact on the NBA, sneakers and LeBron James

Shoes with Virgil Abloh collaboration are favorites among NBA players. [Photo:KLEKT Blog]

Although Nike is already known for its spectacular sneakers, Virgil Abloh’s influence has certainly made the shoe more than just a sports apparel. LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Paul George are just a few who have called Abloh’s designs inspirations.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly “A pioneer for our generation. I think he just created a wave of young Black, young African Americans, & young guys of color, young women of color, to kind of bridge the gap. Especially with something as big as Nike and the fashion world.”



Paul George on Virgil Abloh “A pioneer for our generation. I think he just created a wave of young Black, young African Americans, & young guys of color, young women of color, to kind of bridge the gap. Especially with something as big as Nike and the fashion world.”Paul George on Virgil Abloh https://t.co/DsHbGyP64K

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James have been seen in public wearing Virgil Abloh shoe collaborations and designs. These NBA players have made their mark in the fashion/sneaker world due in part to Abloh’s creative genius.

The Off-White founder is known for making sneaker canvasses of his beliefs and aspirations. Abloh's sneaker designs tell the tale of hard work, perseverance and making a positive change. The NBA family and the fashion world are greatly saddened by his demise.

