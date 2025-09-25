  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Retire as a Laker" - GM Rob Pelinka gets real on LeBron James’ future in LA amid looming free agency

"Retire as a Laker" - GM Rob Pelinka gets real on LeBron James’ future in LA amid looming free agency

By Reign Amurao
Modified Sep 25, 2025 22:47 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Rob Pelinka comments on LeBron James' future with the team (Image Source: IMAGN)

Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, there are a lot of questions regarding the future of LeBron James with the LA Lakers. During the offseason, he wasn't given a contract extension, which makes the upcoming campaign a contract year for him. James is in the final year of his two-year, $101 million deal, which will make him a free agent after that.

Ad

The Lakers are now focused on building a competitive group around James' co-star, Luka Doncic. The moves they had over the summer were to help the Slovenian star. This has led to the question: What are LA's plans for James?

On Thursday, the Lakers had their Media Day, and general manager Rob Pelinka addressed the question. According to him, he wants James to control his narrative. Whether he wants to retire after this season or not, Pelinka believes the four-time NBA champion has earned the right to make that decision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The first thing we went to do in terms of LeBron and his future is give him absolute respect to choose his story with his family. In terms of how many years he's gonna continue to play. He's earned that right and he's the best one to talk about that," Pelinka said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He also said that it would be great for James and the team if the four-time MVP retires as a member of the Lakers.

Ad
"We would love if LeBron's story would be to retire as a Laker. That would be a positive story."
Ad

LeBron James has not stated how long he plans to remain with the organization. He is set to make another record next season as the only player who has played in the league for 23 years. Currently, he's tied with Vince Carter with 22 years.

LeBron James still isn't sure if he'll retire

With LeBron James' longevity, it has helped him break records and even share the floor with his firstborn son, Bronny. Last season, the duo became the first father-son duo to play in the same NBA game. It's also impressive that they played for the same team.

Ad

Amid his looming retirement, there have been rumors that James will retire after his son, Bryce, gets drafted into the league. According to the rumors, the 20-time All-Star is just waiting for both of his sons to make it to the NBA.

However, James clarified that he still hasn't decided on the future of his NBA career. During an interview with Complex, the Lakers star said that he isn't hinting at anything.

Ad
“I‘m not hinting at anything,” James said (18:29). “Obviously, I know I’m on the other side of the hump, for sure. Come on now, I’m not about to play another 23 years, that’s for damn sure, and I’m not about to play another 10. I’m definitely gearing up to where the end is, I’m not there yet.”
Ad

youtube-cover

Given that LeBron James is already 40, there isn't much time left in his career. But he's still playing at an elite level, making it hard to gauge how much time he has left in the league.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications