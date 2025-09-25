"Retire as a Laker" - GM Rob Pelinka gets real on LeBron James’ future in LA amid looming free agency

Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, there are a lot of questions regarding the future of LeBron James with the LA Lakers. During the offseason, he wasn't given a contract extension, which makes the upcoming campaign a contract year for him. James is in the final year of his two-year, $101 million deal, which will make him a free agent after that.The Lakers are now focused on building a competitive group around James' co-star, Luka Doncic. The moves they had over the summer were to help the Slovenian star. This has led to the question: What are LA's plans for James?On Thursday, the Lakers had their Media Day, and general manager Rob Pelinka addressed the question. According to him, he wants James to control his narrative. Whether he wants to retire after this season or not, Pelinka believes the four-time NBA champion has earned the right to make that decision.&quot;The first thing we went to do in terms of LeBron and his future is give him absolute respect to choose his story with his family. In terms of how many years he's gonna continue to play. He's earned that right and he's the best one to talk about that,&quot; Pelinka said.He also said that it would be great for James and the team if the four-time MVP retires as a member of the Lakers.&quot;We would love if LeBron's story would be to retire as a Laker. That would be a positive story.&quot;LeBron James has not stated how long he plans to remain with the organization. He is set to make another record next season as the only player who has played in the league for 23 years. Currently, he's tied with Vince Carter with 22 years.LeBron James still isn't sure if he'll retireWith LeBron James' longevity, it has helped him break records and even share the floor with his firstborn son, Bronny. Last season, the duo became the first father-son duo to play in the same NBA game. It's also impressive that they played for the same team.Amid his looming retirement, there have been rumors that James will retire after his son, Bryce, gets drafted into the league. According to the rumors, the 20-time All-Star is just waiting for both of his sons to make it to the NBA.However, James clarified that he still hasn't decided on the future of his NBA career. During an interview with Complex, the Lakers star said that he isn't hinting at anything.“I‘m not hinting at anything,” James said (18:29). “Obviously, I know I’m on the other side of the hump, for sure. Come on now, I’m not about to play another 23 years, that’s for damn sure, and I’m not about to play another 10. I’m definitely gearing up to where the end is, I’m not there yet.”Given that LeBron James is already 40, there isn't much time left in his career. But he's still playing at an elite level, making it hard to gauge how much time he has left in the league.