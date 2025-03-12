The Miami Heat are 29-35 this season and ninth in the Eastern Conference. They still have one of the best coaches in the league and they're always a dangerous team in the playoffs, but it might be different this year.

Jimmy Butler is long gone, and while Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are both All-Star-caliber players, it may not be enough for the team to contend for a championship.

Jeff Teague believes it's time for the Heat to blow things up and hit the drawing board again. On his "520 In The Morning" podcast, the former NBA All-Star urged Miami to move on from Pat Riley and let Erik Spoelstra call the shots and rebuild.

“Let Pat Riley retire and sit down somewhere," Teague said on Wednesday. "Let Spo run the team from top to bottom. Head coach and GM. They don’t got nobody that move the needle. Herro had good year, Bam do the same sh*t every year he gonna be good. Jimmy was they guy. They let Jimmy go.”

They would likely get a decent value in return for Herro after his All-Star season, and with Adebayo being a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, he is also a valuable trade asset.

The Miami Heat are 'relieved' without Jimmy Butler

Things haven't gone well for the Miami Heat this season. However, despite the struggles on the court, Dan Le Batard reported that people within the organization are happy.

"The relief in that building that Jimmy Butler is gone, not just because of what's happened over the last couple of months, but because of how things were bent to him," Le Batard said on March 6, via the 'Dan Le Batard Show.'

The insider also reported that people didn't even want to go to work because of Jimmy Butler.

"They were not saying this publicly in any way — an unstable ingredient that they used as a furnace and fuel to get to the championship and then when it became about money problems, nobody wanted to be at work," Le Batard said. "Like, nobody wanted to be at work around this person who was an unstable element."

Butler is thriving with the Golden State Warriors, but given his history of moving on from his previous teams, his stay with the Dubs may not be set in stone. As for the Heat, they will likely have some big decisions to make in the offseason.

