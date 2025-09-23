  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • “Retired to be a fisherman”: Fans clown Ben Simmons as he shows off massive catch on boat amid career uncertainty 

“Retired to be a fisherman”: Fans clown Ben Simmons as he shows off massive catch on boat amid career uncertainty 

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Sep 23, 2025 15:18 GMT
Via Ben Simmons
Via Ben Simmons' Instagram account

It's been months since we last heard some news about Ben Simmons. He reportedly turned down a contract offer from the New York Knicks, but he also shut down retirement rumors.

Ad

This deep into the offseason, the fact that he's still unsigned has raised some questions about his future in the NBA. There were always reports about his lack of love for the game, and he doesn't seem to be in a rush to get back on the court.

That's why, after watching him share yet another picture of his fishing trips, the fans took to social media to make fun of him for the way his career has turned out. Here are some of the best reactions:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad

Others mocked him for his constant injuries:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Simmons, a former first-overall pick, was projected to be one of the faces of the NBA. He drew comparisons to the likes of LeBron James and Magic Johnson, but his career took a massive turn ever since he forced his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Some questioned his work ethic and mental strength, while others accused him of faking injuries. He allegedly dealt with mental health issues and anxiety, which also delayed his return to the court multiple times.

Ad

Now, the years have gone by, and after watching him barely make an impact and constantly be hurt, it's easy to understand why some teams might be wary about reaching out to him.

Should the Houston Rockets go after Ben Simmons?

Still, since the Houston Rockets have lost starting point guard Fred VanVleet for the season to an Achilles injury, perhaps reaching out to Simmons might not be the worst idea.

Ad

He's a defensive-minded player, and that suits Ime Udoka just perfectly. He'd give them another switchable and big defender who can guard multiple positions, not to mention an elite playmaker.

Granted, his reluctance to take shots, even from within close range, would be frustrating, but they have more than enough offense there, especially with Kevin Durant on the court.

Of course, they don't need to rely solely on him, as they can trust Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard to handle the primary ball-handling duties. But if he's willing to take a veteran's minimum deal, he'd be a logical pickup for the second unit.

Other than that, it's hard to envision any NBA team that could use Ben Simmons' services in 2025, or at least the last version we saw of him.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ernesto Cova
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications