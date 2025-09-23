It's been months since we last heard some news about Ben Simmons. He reportedly turned down a contract offer from the New York Knicks, but he also shut down retirement rumors.This deep into the offseason, the fact that he's still unsigned has raised some questions about his future in the NBA. There were always reports about his lack of love for the game, and he doesn't seem to be in a rush to get back on the court.That's why, after watching him share yet another picture of his fishing trips, the fans took to social media to make fun of him for the way his career has turned out. Here are some of the best reactions:👑 @7ixersLINK@TheDunkCentral Bro found a fish thats rarer than his ability to make a 3 Im cryin 😭marco. @SluggaHighRollaLINK@TheDunkCentral Boy done “Gone Fishing” I’m afraid he’ll never ball againOthers mocked him for his constant injuries:Dr. Anjani Jain @DrAnjaniJJLINK@TheDunkCentral He’s a pro at everything except actually playing. The moment he hits the court, it’s either flu season or injury season 😂Sile @SilenkuriiLINK@TheDunkCentral What back injury? 🤣🤣R9 @angel1315arLINK@TheDunkCentral Is he injured 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Simmons, a former first-overall pick, was projected to be one of the faces of the NBA. He drew comparisons to the likes of LeBron James and Magic Johnson, but his career took a massive turn ever since he forced his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers.Some questioned his work ethic and mental strength, while others accused him of faking injuries. He allegedly dealt with mental health issues and anxiety, which also delayed his return to the court multiple times.Now, the years have gone by, and after watching him barely make an impact and constantly be hurt, it's easy to understand why some teams might be wary about reaching out to him.Should the Houston Rockets go after Ben Simmons?Still, since the Houston Rockets have lost starting point guard Fred VanVleet for the season to an Achilles injury, perhaps reaching out to Simmons might not be the worst idea.He's a defensive-minded player, and that suits Ime Udoka just perfectly. He'd give them another switchable and big defender who can guard multiple positions, not to mention an elite playmaker.Granted, his reluctance to take shots, even from within close range, would be frustrating, but they have more than enough offense there, especially with Kevin Durant on the court.Of course, they don't need to rely solely on him, as they can trust Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard to handle the primary ball-handling duties. But if he's willing to take a veteran's minimum deal, he'd be a logical pickup for the second unit.Other than that, it's hard to envision any NBA team that could use Ben Simmons' services in 2025, or at least the last version we saw of him.