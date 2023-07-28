"Retired with more real rings than Curry" - Udonis Haslem retiring from NBA has fans admiring his legendary career

In his latest Instagram post, former Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem made his retirement official while reflecting on his career and being grateful to everyone who has shared his journey.

As @TheDunkCentral tweeted Haslem's post on Twitter, a number of NBA fans admired his long and established career in the professional league.

One fan wrote:

"Retired with more real rings than Curry"

Udonis Haslem, 43, wrote a lengthy caption for his Instagram post, celebrating his career with the Miami Heat.

Haslem managed to play for two decades for the Heat and is widely considered one of the prominent figures of "Heat Culture." His tough brand of basketball was crucial in the organization building an identity that is still felt to this day.

Udonis Haslem helped the Heat win three championships (2006, 2012 and 2013). In his 20 seasons playing for Miami, Haslem averaged 7.5 points per game (48.9% shooting) and 6.6 rebounds.

Looking back on Udonis Haslem's final NBA regular season game

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic

On April 9, 2023, Udonis Haslem played in his final regular season game, and the Heat veteran turned back the clock in one of his finest performances.

Against the Orlando Magic, Haslem dropped 24 points (9-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range) and three rebounds. He helped the Heat secure a 123-110 win.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke highly of him following the game.

"He's monumentally important for our organization and our locker room," Spoelstra said. "He embodies everything that we believe in. And he has a way, because of the respect level, that he's able to influence and mentor literally every player in the locker room."

Team President of the Miami Heat Pat Riley also spoke about Udonis Haslem and his importance to the entire organization.

"Udonis is Miami," Riley said. "He's always had tremendous courage. Whatever endeavor, he rises to another level. And you need that. He was for real. He was that kind of man, someone who has tremendous pride being from Miami."

Following his standout performance, Haslem also shared some words, as included in an NBC Sports article by Kurt Helin.

"All I've ever tried to do is take care of my people," Haslem said, "take care of my city. I think that's why I can sit down with the mayor and commissioners, or I can sit down with people in the 'hood, and be comfortable either way. It's because of the sacrifices that I've made for the city."

Recognized as one of the best veteran role players and a stable locker-room presence for the Miami Heat, Haslem has made a name for himself after 20 seasons in the league.

