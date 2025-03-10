  • home icon
  • “Retirement incoming” - NBA fans react as Steph Curry accepts major role with Davidson College as Assistant GM in historic move

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 10, 2025 14:10 GMT
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react as Steph Curry accepts major role with Davidson College as Assistant GM in historic move (Image Source: Imagn)

Steph Curry has accepted a significant role with his alma mater, Davidson College. The Golden State Warriors superstar has become the first active U.S. pro sports player to join a basketball program in an administrative role after taking on the Assistant General Manager position.

Curry spent three seasons in Davidson, averaging 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 46.7%, including 41.7% from 3. The program made it to the NCAA tournament twice with Curry, earning an Elite 8 finish in 2008, his finals season. After completing his bachelor's degree in Sociology, he also got his jersey retired by the program in 2022.

After Curry's latest move, which is indicative of his post-retirement plans, several NBA fans had concerns about how long the Warriors superstar would be in the NBA.

One fan wrote on Instagram:

"Curry retirement incoming"
"my boy retiring soon," an other said.

One fan added:

"i thought it was gonna be retiring after the season"

One user said:

"Bros time is coming to an end sooner than expected"
One fan wrote:

"This shi* got my heartbeat stopped"

Edited by Arhaan Raje
