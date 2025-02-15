"Revenge game for trading him" - Lakers fans hyped as LeBron James faces $18,483,220 rookie in blockbuster All-Star showdown 

The LA Lakers will have LeBron James accompanied by Dalton Knecht in Sunday's 2025 NBA All-Star game showcase. James will represent Team Shaq in his 21st appearance, while Knecht, making his debut on Sunday night, will represent Team Chris Mullin. The $18,483,220 rookie set up the enticing clash after leading Mullin's team to a Rising Stars championship win on Friday.

Knecht impressed in the first game with a 12-point outing against Team Tim Hardaway and Team G League combined. He had six rebounds and four assists, too. The All-Star's new format will see the competition split into four teams led by Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Candace Parker, who will coach Knecht and Co.

Each will be a knockout contest. As a result, Shaq's team drew the Knech and the Rising Stars in the semifinals. After learning that LeBron James and Dalton Knecht will lock horns with each other for the first time, Lakers fans' anticipation towards the game seemingly increased.

One fan on X cited Knecht's rescinded trade to the Hornet and said:

"Revenge game for trading him is gonna go crazy"

Another added to it, saying:

"Dalton Knecht revenge game on deck"

Another added:

“Mark Williams over me??!!!” - Dalton Knecht after hitting a few 3s in a row.

One fan said:

"LMAOOOO this will be cinema"

Another wrote:

"Bron 100% gonna post him up on a iso"

Dalton Knecht makes feelings known on playing against Lakers' teammate LeBron James in All-Star game

One of the keys to Dalton Knecht making a name for himself while playing next to superstars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and now Luka Doncic in his rookie season has been his confidence. The Tennessee prospect has had his fair share of ups and downs, but he remains unfazed by the daunting task of performing on a franchise like the Lakers.

Knecht now gets to showcase his talent against the NBA's best on Sunday, including his Lakers' teammate and superstar, LeBron James. However, the rookie sounded confident about this matchup. Here's what Knecht said after Friday's Rising Stars win:

"I might play against Bron, right? That true? Yes, so I get to go against one my teammates. You know, it'll be a lot of fun just to, you know, go out there and make a statement."

Dalton Knecht will also face one of his idols, Kevin Durant, who is co-leading Shaq's "OGs" team alongside LeBron and Steph Curry. The winner of that matchup will face one Kenny Smith's team with some of the younger All-Stars like Jalen Brunson and Jaren Jackson, or Charles Barkley's global team, including Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

